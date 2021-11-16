Those who brought Imran to power admit they were wrong: Zardari





ISLAMABAD:

Former President Asif Ali Zardari said on Tuesday that those who brought Prime Minister Imran Khan to power now admit they made a mistake.

The co-chair of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) made the remarks during a media interview, following his appearance in the Islamabad tribunal of responsibility earlier today.

“Imran Khan’s government will not complete its term. Now Allah knows best how to fix this mistake, ”added the former president.

Responding to a question about the recent controversy over former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, Zardari said, “We’ve seen this before. In the past, Judge Qayyum had a tape [phone calls] with Saifur Rehman and some friends.

The ex-president referred to a telephone conversation between ex-senator Saifur Rehman and (retired) judge Abdul Qayyum, calling it substantial proof of the falsity of the cases brought by previous governments against the former prime minister murdered Benazir Bhutto and Zardari.

Asked about Maryam Nawaz’s petition, the PPP leader declined to comment and said “Maryam is like a girl to me.”

Read more: NAB has last chance to present appeal against Zardari

A day earlier, the High Court in Islamabad (IHC) gave the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) the last chance to present arguments on its own appeals against the acquittal of the former president in references to the Ursus tractor and at ARY Gold.

An IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamir Farooq observed that the court would decide the matter on the basis of the available record if the anti-transplant watchdog did not present arguments during the trial. the next hearing.

NAB took a month to prepare for the proceedings in order to present arguments on its own appeals.

The IHC chief justice asked the national anti-corruption prosecutor how much more time they needed, observing that the appeals were filed in 2014.

