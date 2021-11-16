Biden, Xi stick to their positions but lower fire in three-hour interview

WASHINGTON / BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden pressed his Chinese human rights counterpart in a more than three-hour video call, while Xi Jinping warned that China would respond to provocations in Taiwan, according to official accounts from the exchange.

The closely scrutinized conversation between the leaders of the world’s largest economies was described by both sides as frank and direct as both sides tried to turn down the heat and avoid conflict.

The talks, which began Monday night in Washington – Tuesday morning in Beijing – appeared to have yielded no immediate results, but gave the two leaders an opportunity to steer their relationship away from a frosty confrontation, even s ‘they remained loyal to entrenched positions.

They discussed North Korea, Afghanistan, Iran, global energy markets, trade and competition, climate, military issues, the pandemic and other areas where they frequently disagree.

Xi, who has not left his country since COVID-19 spread around the world from the central city of Wuhan in China nearly two years ago, compared the two countries to “two giant ships sailing in the sea ”which had to be stabilized not to do so. collide, Chinese state media reported.

“I hope, Mr. President, that you can exercise political leadership to bring the Chinese policy of the United States back to a rational and pragmatic path,” Xi told Biden, according to Xinhua, a reference to hard policies with China. that Beijing hoped would be canceled after Biden came to power.

Biden also spoke of avoiding conflict.

“It seems to me that our responsibility as the leaders of China and the United States is to ensure that our competition between our countries does not degenerate into conflict, intentional or not,” Biden said in a brief exchange. observed by journalists at the start of the Meeting. “Just a simple and straightforward competition.”

The leaders had a “healthy debate,” a senior US official said afterwards. Biden stressed the importance for China of fulfilling its commitments under a trade pact negotiated with Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, the US official said.

China is slow to commit to buying an additional $ 200 billion in U.S. goods and services, but Xi told Biden it was important to avoid politicizing the issue.

The two also discussed taking action to meet global energy supplies, US officials said.

The controversial question of whether the United States will send White House envoys to the Beijing Winter Olympics in February has not been raised, the US official said.

Chinese state media adopted an optimistic tone.

A screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping attending a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden via video link, at a restaurant in Beijing, China on November 16, 2021. REUTERS / Tingshu Wang

“The summit could be seen as a sign that the two economic and political heavyweights could at least avoid a further deterioration in their relations after four years of damage caused by the reckless Trump administration,” wrote Wen Sheng, editor of the Global Times, in a statement. remark.

RED LINE FOR TAIWAN

Clear differences remain regarding the autonomous island of Taiwan.

While Biden reiterated the United States’ long-standing support for the “One China” policy under which it officially recognizes Beijing rather than Taipei, he also said he “strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, ”says the White House.

Xi said those in Taiwan who seek independence, and their supporters in the United States, “are playing with fire,” according to Xinhua.

“China is patient and seeks peaceful reunification with great sincerity and effort, but if Taiwan’s secessionists provoke or even cross the red line, we will have to take decisive action,” he said.

A US official said “there was nothing new established in the form of railings or other agreements” on Taiwan, although Biden expressed “very clear concerns.”

China claims the island as its own. Beijing has pledged to bring the island under Chinese control, by force if necessary, and tensions across the Taiwan Strait have escalated in recent months.

Beijing opposes Washington’s efforts to make more room for Taiwan in the international system, and recent comments by Biden that the United States is defending Taiwan in some cases have also inflamed tensions.

The Taiwan Mainland Council, responding to Xi’s remarks, denounced China’s “pressure and intimidation”, saying the island’s residents would not bow to the threats.

Biden raised other issues that Beijing sees as national concerns, including its handling of Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, where China’s policies are frequently criticized by foreign rights groups.

Biden and Xi haven’t had a face-to-face meeting since Biden became president and the last time they spoke was over the phone in September. The US president grinned when the Chinese president appeared on a big screen in the White House conference room.

The tone of the meeting boosted investor morale, with global equities reaching new highs.

“At least they’re talking,” Singapore bank OCBC economist Wellian Wiranto wrote in the interviews. “This seems to be the main expectation of world markets when it comes to any concrete results or lack thereof.”

Reporting by Andrea Shalal, David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina in Washington, and Yew Lun Tian in Beijing; Additional reporting by Gabriel Crossley, Ryan Woo, Tony Munroe, Ben Blanchard and Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Heather Timmons and Michael Perry

