No, Donald Trump will not be reinstated as President





Experts have again said there is no legal or constitutional basis for Donald Trump to simply be “reinstated” as president after a recent poll suggests more than a quarter of Republicans believe it could. happen this year.

According to an Economist / YouGov poll conducted between November 6 and 9, at least 28% of people who identify as Republican believe that it is “somewhat likely” or “very likely” that Trump will be reinstated as president before the election. end of 2021.

The percentage of Republicans who believe the man who lost the 2020 election will soon return to the White House is also on the rise, with a previous Economist / YouGov survey in October revealing that 22% of Republicans consider him “enough. “or” very likely “to happen.

The poll results appear to be based on the so-called Big Lie’s belief – which was pushed by Trump, his supporters and QAnon conspiracy theorists – that Joe Biden only won the last election because of fraud election campaign and that Trump will return. in his rightful place in the White House when that is proven.

Speaking to Newsweek, Barbara McQuade, a law professor at the University of Michigan and a former US lawyer in Detroit, explained that while there is evidence of electoral fraud, which did not materialize over a year since the 2020 election, there is “absolutely no mechanism” in the law where Trump could become president.

As former Attorney General William Barr noted, there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Even though a new revelation somehow proved that Trump lost the 2020 election because of of fraud, the result would not be reinstating Trump, ”McQuade said. .

“The only way President Joe Biden could be removed from office in this scenario would be with impeachment and sentencing. Even then, he would be replaced by President Kamala Harris. Yes, one way or another , she was also impeached and sentenced, we would follow the normal line of succession, resulting in President Nancy Pelosi. “

Eugene Volokh, professor of law at the University of California at Los Angeles, added that the Constitution is “pretty specific” about how someone can be removed from office and replaced by someone else.

The obvious way is a new election, with Trump eligible to throw his hat in the ring again in 2024. Another way is for the vice president to be successful if the current president is impeached, dies, or becomes unable to fulfill his role.

“But that would mean Vice President Harris, not Trump, would become president,” Volokh told Newsweek.

“There is no constitutional mechanism for any entity, be it courts, Congress, or anyone who simply reviews certified election results once a president is invested.”

Volokh suggested a strange and highly unlikely way in which Trump could return as president.

“In theory, one can imagine Vice President Harris being impeached or resigned, President Biden appointing Trump to replace her, Trump confirmed by both Houses under Article 2 of the 25th Amendment, then President Biden resigning or be removed from office and the new Vice President Trump to become President.

“But for obvious reasons, I doubt President Biden will accept this,” Volokh said.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is one of the main orchestrators of the false belief that Trump will be reinstated as president, setting deadlines over the past year for this to happen, which did obviously not successful.

Lindell had previously claimed that Trump would return as president in August because the Supreme Court would be so impressed with his apparent evidence of voter fraud in states like Arizona and Pennsylvania that they would vote 9-0 in favor of Trump being declared the real winner of the last election.

Lindell’s prediction had no basis in constitutional law, and its August deadline fell during a three-month hiatus for the Supreme Court.

On November 2, a large crowd of QAnon supporters – who not only believe Trump won the 2020 election but fought a cabal of satanic pedophiles during his tenure – gathered in Dallas, TX. hope that John F. Kennedy Jr. would come back from the dead and somehow herald Trump as the real president.

Donald Trump sits with folded arms at a panel discussion on the safe reopening of schools in the Americas during the coronavirus pandemic, in the East Room of the White House on July 7, 2020, in Washington, DC JIM WATSON / AFP / Getty Pictures

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-reinstated-president-poll-1649669 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos