Narendra Modi from India hides the truth, say tribal communities
Tribal communities accused Narendra Modi of hypocrisy and greenwashing at COP26 in Glasgow to hide India’s record on climate change.
The Prime Minister of India used his speech to pledge to achieve net zero emissions by 2070 and increase renewable capacity to 500 gigawatts.
However, describing her speech as a green facade, the tribal community (adivasi) say they are already fighting an uphill battle to save their forest lands from the Modis government who wants to use them for coal mining.
The Indian government plans to open 55 new coal mines, expand 193 existing mines and produce 1 billion tonnes of coal per year to tackle energy shortages. The government has allocated blocks of coal to companies considered close to Modi.
Protests are already underway in the state of Chhattisgarh in central India, where Phase II or final clearance has been granted for surface coal mining in the Hasdeo Anand forest region which covers approximately 17,000 hectares.
The government plans to open about 842 hectares for coal mining, but the forest lands support thousands of indigenous people. The mine is located in one of the largest contiguous areas of very dense forest in central India.
Protesters plan to go to the Supreme Court if the government does not stop mining.
This is pure hypocrisy of the Modi regime and we do not believe his words because there is a difference between promises and reality. Coal hunger is affecting indigenous communities, but leaders are busy trying to gain international recognition as reality tells a sordid tale.
Shubham Tigga
Surface mining has already destroyed very dense forests in other parts of India and affected the livelihoods of people like us. But who cares ? said Shubham Tigga, member of Fridays for Future, an international organization working for the environment.
He also took part in a protest by members of the indigenous community in Glasgow demanding a judicial inquiry into the final authorization.
The government is supposed to obtain the approval of the local population before undertaking any work inside the forest, but community members complain that such consent is not obtained and they are often threatened with move or suffer dire consequences.
This is not the only case. The second largest block of coal in the world is planned to be started in Birbhum district in the state of West Bengal in eastern India.
The state government has already started rehabilitating members of the tribal community who would be affected. The proposed mine will cover over 11,200 acres, the majority of which is owned by the Aboriginal community. More than 70,000 people are likely to be displaced by the mine.
We are already facing serious pollution and health problems due to the illegal stone quarries which have mushroomed in the area due to the link between government officials and politicians and now the coal mine will give us back our lives hellish, said Khokon Mardi, an indigenous rights activist.
It’s pretty ridiculous that the politicians responsible for granting mining permits are the ones talking about saving the planet on international platforms.
Dr Jo Woodman, senior activist for International Survival, a human rights organization fighting for tribal rights, said the world’s indigenous peoples should bear the costs in the name of the national interest.
Their land and their lives are treated as disposable. This must stop and the world should recognize that a major and vital solution to the biodiversity and climate crises is to respect and support the land rights of indigenous peoples. They are the ones who fight to keep the forests upright and the charcoal in the ground. Supporting their struggles should be a global priority.
