USA, Canada NRI-Sikhs thank PM Modi, on #Kartarpur

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday that the Center has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor from Wednesday, November 17. He said the decision reflected the Modi government’s immense respect for Guru Nanak.

In a major decision, which will benefit a large number of Sikh pilgrims, the PM @Narendramodi government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor from tomorrow, November 17th. The move reflects the Modi government’s immense reverence for Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community, he tweeted.

Former CM captain Amarinder Singh and his party rival Navjot Singh Sidhu thanked Prime Minister Modi for the timely opening “of the corridor on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Guru Purab”.

CM Charanjit Singh Channi also welcomed the decision. I warmly welcome the decision to reopen the Sri Kartapur Sahib Corridor on the auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 552nd Parkash Purb. This laudatory measure responded to the aspirations of millions of worshipers who were deprived of Darshan Didare due to the Covid pandemic, “he tweeted.

NRI’s Dr Rajwant Singh, Sunny Sodhi, Dr Amarjit Marwah, Simmi Nijjar of the United States and Canada thank both Prime Minister Narender Modi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, for boosting friendship efforts between the ‘India and Pakistan, via the Kartarpur Corridor “Let Nanak lead India and Pakistan, through Non-Violence,” Nagendra Prasad said.

The festival takes place on November 19, and Guru Nanak’s followers are to be allowed to travel to his hometown in Pakistan. The corridor was opened on November 9, 2019, at the initiative of the India, Punjab, New Delhi NRI-Sikh collective. The historic gurdwara is only 4.7 kilometers from the Indian border and should have been negotiated to be part of Indian territory when partitioned in 1947, ”said Vikram Bajwa of the Indus Canada Foundation.

