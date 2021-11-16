The impact of the Donald Trump whiskey tariff revealed by the Scottish government





THE cost of tariffs on Donald Trump’s whiskey is revealed in a new Scottish government document.

Trump, who bragged about his mother’s legacy in the Western Islands, imposed a 25% tariff on single malt in 2019 in an aerospace subsidy dispute with the EU.

The United States introduced the measure because the United Kingdom was still a member of the bloc at the time.

New findings from the Scottish government reveal Scotland sent 5 million liters less to the United States over the course of a year.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said research shows “the significant impact” that “punitive tariffs” have had – and that the Scottish government should have a “significant role” in future UK trade talks at the ‘to come up.

Gougeon said: “The 25% tariff imposed on imports of single malt Scotch whiskey due to the long-running trade dispute – which had nothing to do with Scottish producers – meant Scotland was once again disproportionately affected by the UK government’s position on international trade.

“America is the largest destination for Scotch whiskey exports and we have repeatedly highlighted the negative impact of this trade dispute on one of our most iconic industries, which provides valuable jobs to some of our communities. the most economically fragile.

“While we are happy that the dispute and the sanctions have been put on hold, the impact on Scottish producers has been significant and underlines why we should play a meaningful role in trade talks to ensure the interests of the Scottish economy are protected. . ”

The tariff remained in place from October 2019 to June of this year.

In 2018, the year before the tariff was imposed, UK exports of Scotch whiskey to the United States were valued at just over £ 1 billion, with total exports that year amounting to 4 , £ 7 billion.

Single malt made up over a quarter (28%) of Scotch whiskey exports that year and a third (33%) of exports to the United States.

The deal reached by the EU and the US in June resulted in the five-year suspension of tariffs the two sides had set on a catalog of unrelated aviation products. These include olive oil and cheese and the suspension was followed by a similar deal Liz Truss made with her Washington counterpart.

The Scotch Whiskey Association estimated the charge had cost it $ 850 million in U.S. commerce.

