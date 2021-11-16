Boris Johnson backs Labor call to ban MP consultant jobs in sleaze win

The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel

Boris Johnson announced his decision moments before Keir Starmer stepped in to give a press conference making the request

Boris Johnson was ashamed to propose to ban MPs from acting as political consultants or paid lobbyists.

The PM bowed to pressure to remove dirt in Parliament just moments before Keir Starmer gave a press conference on Labor plans to clean up politics.

Labor had planned to force a vote to end paid directorships and business advice in parliament during an opposition day debate on Wednesday.

But Mr Johnson announced he wrote to the Speaker of the House of Commons proposing a reworking of the rules just minutes before the Labor leader rose to make the request.

Mr Starmer said the prime minister only turned back because “his back was against the wall” after weeks of damaging headlines.

And the SNP accused Mr Johnson of publishing “shoddy and half-prepared proposals to distract media attention from his government.”

The PM is fighting to stem the sordid feud that has engulfed his party, which exploded after trying to save Tory MP Owen Paterson from Commons suspension for breaking lobbying rules.



















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)











Mr Starmer told broadcasters: “We have had two weeks of Conservative bashing and bribery. And make no mistake, the prime minister only turned around because he was with his back to the wall, because we, the Labor Party, put a binding vote for tomorrow.

“So this is a significant victory for the Labor Party. It is a Prime Minister who has not shown any leadership on this matter.

“It is a step forward for the standards of public life. And I rather hope that all my press conferences will be as successful, that while I make a request to the Prime Minister, he concedes, gives in. And this is a very significant victory for the Labor Party. “

Ghost cabinet member Wes Streeting joked, “Arsonist calls for fire to be put out.”

SNP Westminster Deputy Leader Kirsten Oswald said: “The Conservatives’ corruption scandal has demonstrated that the failing Westminster system is in need of a complete overhaul and overhaul.

Boris Johnson released these shoddy, half-baked proposals to distract media attention from his government – but the reality is they wouldn’t start to scratch the surface of dealing with the huge problem of obscenity of the Tories, cronyism and corruption that has engulfed Westminster. “

It comes after former Tory Prime Minister Theresa May lambasted Mr Johnson’s handling of the Paterson affair during a heated debate in the House of Commons today, where she accused him of having ” damage Parliament “.

Ms May was among Tory MPs lining up to criticize the Prime Minister for protecting Mr Paterson – who has since resigned as an MP – saying it was clear he had broken the rules of paid advocacy.

She added: “And the attempt by members of this House, aided and abetted by the government, under the guise of reforming the process to effectively whitewash her name was misplaced, misjudged and simply false.”

MPs ultimately quashed a controversial motion to rewrite the rules of standards and block Mr Paterson’s suspension on Tuesday – which Mr Johnson ordered them to do.

After a public outcry, he turned around and said the attempt to revise the rules would be called off.



















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)











But in wacky scenes, Tory backbench Sir Christopher Chope opposed the motion to undo the controversial change late Monday night, meaning it was due to be debated again on Tuesday.

Mr Johnson has now presented the President with two recommendations from a report by the Committee on Standards in Public Life, which he suggested adding to the code of conduct for MPs.

These included a ban on acting as political consultants and paid lobbyists, and penalties for MPs who prioritize their outside interests over their constituents.

The turnaround came just hours after Mr Johnsons spokesman repeatedly refused to support a change – saying only that MPs should follow existing rules.

He seems to agree with Mr Starmer’s main demand to ban MPs from acting as political consultants.

But that ends ahead of his call to “ban all second jobs for MPs with very limited exemptions” – including legal jobs like the one he planned to take while on the shadow bench.

Mr Starmer had tabled a motion to vote on Wednesday, demanding the implementation of recommendation 10 of a 2018 report by the Committee on Standards in Public Life.











It would change the code of conduct for MPs to say:

Members of Parliament should never accept payment or offer of employment to act as political or parliamentary consultants or advisers.

Mr Johnson accepted this recommendation and another, which reads: Any outside activity undertaken by an MP, whether paid or unpaid, should be within reasonable limits and should not prevent him or her from performing fully. its functions.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson had proposed to change the rules because of the “strength of sentiment” on the issue.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: “It is imperative that we challenge the reputation of the House of Commons. That is why the Prime Minister wrote to the President.

Mr Starmer said his calls would eliminate the sleazy Tory who is doing our politics so badly after the Prime Minister’s corrupt and contemptible behavior.

He said it was too early to know the details of the Prime Minister’s proposal, but if he accepts the motion in its entirety, it is an important victory for us in our political clean-up work.