Trump’s final defense chief says he acted crazy to persuade the president not to hit Iran





Former President Donald Trump was dissuaded from ordering a strike against Iran in the dying days of his presidency following the November 2020 election by his acting defense chief, who said in a new interview that he had to act like a mad ****** to prevent the attack.

ABC News Jonathan Karl writes in his book Betrayal, released Tuesday, that Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller explained his extreme state of mind in the days and weeks after leaving the administration, in part of an attempt to deter the president’s immediate instincts.

That strategy was to act like the craziest person in the room, Miller described, explaining that by taking more extreme positions than even the president, he was able to push Mr. Trump back.

“I would play the fucking fool,” Miller says in Betrayal. “And everyone would be like, ‘Okay, he’s the new guy. He’s crazy about ******. Do not listen to him. “

Mr Miller added: I have often found people provocative, if you become more provocative than them, then they have to reduce it. They’re like, yeah, I was f ****** crazy, but this guy beats ***.

The strategy worked to deter the president from ordering an attack on Iran in late 2020, Miller claimed, explaining that he presented a potential plan to the president in which about 100 Air Force and US aircraft. Navy would launch a targeted strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, on the grounds of supposedly preventing the Iranian government from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

This fear apparently arose from a US report presented to the president indicating that Iran could have enough nuclear material for a weapon within a year. The Iranian government has repeatedly asserted that its nuclear program is focused solely on energy production.

According to Miller, the plan he presented carried a risk that the US military would be brought down by Iran’s sophisticated defense systems.

“We’re probably going to lose planes,” Miller told the president. “That’s just the nature of the business. You’ll probably see three, four, or six planes downed. I just want to make sure you’re comfortable with that.”

According to Karl, other meeting participants, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, were alarmed by Miller’s acquiescence to a strike against Iran, and actively rejected the idea and called for urged the president not to listen to the defense chief.

Mr Pompeo even went so far as to express his concerns about the stability of senior Defense Ministry officials following the meeting, Karl reports.

The former secretary of state has been touted as a potential candidate for 2024 and is rumored to be considering an offer even if his former boss steps into the ring. Other prominent former members of the Trump administration have also embarked on similar campaigns to remain in the public eye throughout the Biden administration.

News of Mr. Trump’s alleged desire to launch a strike against Iran mirrors a previously reported episode involving Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

General Milley has been the subject of intense (but brief) criticism from Conservatives on Capitol Hill after it was reported in another Trump book that he discussed with a senior Chinese general the behavior of more. in addition to erratic former presidents in the days following the November 2020 election, and even reassured the general that a US military strike targeting China was not being considered.

All of these potential military actions are said to have occurred as the president and his allies were simultaneously embroiled in an effort to weaken confidence in the 2020 election results and ultimately undo the loss of Mr. Trump altogether.

The president’s post-election behavior became the subject of an investigation by House select committees as he examines the events leading up to the deadly attack on the United States Capitol earlier this year, when supporters of the president fought the police while trying to stop the certification of his defeat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/chris-miller-donald-trump-iran-b1958842.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos