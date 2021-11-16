Xi Jinping Explains Resolution on CCP Achievements and Experience

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, recently gave an explanatory speech regarding the just released resolution that highlights the Party’s 100 years of efforts, where he highlighted the relationship “Inextricably linked” between the CCP and the CCP. people. “We must always keep in mind that the Party and the people are inextricably linked and rise and fall together,” he explained in the resolution to the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee. The resolution, the third of its kind, summarizes the major achievements of the CPC and the historical experience of the CPC over the past 100 years, and was deliberated and approved at the plenum held in Beijing from November 8 to 11. The previous two such resolutions were passed under former leaders Mao Zedong in 1945 and Deng Xiaoping in 1981. Read more: Full Text: Explanation of Xi Jinping’s Resolution on Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the CCP Over the Last Century CPC issues key resolution to embark on another 100 years of effort

“Our Party has always attached great importance to reviewing its historical experience,” Xi said, explaining the considerations on the session’s agenda. He praised the importance of reviewing the Party’s century-long journey, saying it would help build a broader consensus and stronger unity in will and action among all Party members and rally and to lead the Chinese people of all ethnic groups to achieve new and great successes in building a socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Xi also noted that he “took a clear stand against historical nihilism” and cleared up confusion and misunderstandings on some major issues in the history of the Party.

The sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee was held in Beijing from November 8 to 11, 2021. / Xinhua

Xi briefed the session on the priorities in drafting the resolution: First, the resolution should focus on the main achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century, he said, noting that this decision will help “to pool our wisdom, strengthen our unity and strengthen our confidence and our morale “. Regarding the two previous resolutions on the Party’s historical issues, adopted in 1945 and 1981 respectively, Xi said that “their basic points and conclusions remain valid.” Second, the resolution should highlight the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, Xi said, noting that it would help further build trust among all Party members and focus on current efforts. Third, the evaluation by the resolution of major historical events, important meetings and important figures should be consistent with the existing conclusions of the CPC Central Committee, Xi said. The fundamental points and the conclusion that have already been put forward for the major events, meetings and personalities in the history of the Party before its 18th National Congress had to be confirmed in the new resolution, he said, adding that the resolution should reflect the update of the CPC Central Committee. understanding of the secular history of the Party.