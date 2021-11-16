Politics
Xi Jinping Explains Resolution on CCP Achievements and Experience
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, recently gave an explanatory speech regarding the just released resolution that highlights the Party’s 100 years of efforts, where he highlighted the relationship “Inextricably linked” between the CCP and the CCP. people.
“We must always keep in mind that the Party and the people are inextricably linked and rise and fall together,” he explained in the resolution to the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.
The resolution, the third of its kind, summarizes the major achievements of the CPC and the historical experience of the CPC over the past 100 years, and was deliberated and approved at the plenum held in Beijing from November 8 to 11. The previous two such resolutions were passed under former leaders Mao Zedong in 1945 and Deng Xiaoping in 1981.
Read more:
Full Text: Explanation of Xi Jinping’s Resolution on Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the CCP Over the Last Century
CPC issues key resolution to embark on another 100 years of effort
“Our Party has always attached great importance to reviewing its historical experience,” Xi said, explaining the considerations on the session’s agenda.
He praised the importance of reviewing the Party’s century-long journey, saying it would help build a broader consensus and stronger unity in will and action among all Party members and rally and to lead the Chinese people of all ethnic groups to achieve new and great successes in building a socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.
Xi also noted that he “took a clear stand against historical nihilism” and cleared up confusion and misunderstandings on some major issues in the history of the Party.
The sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee was held in Beijing from November 8 to 11, 2021. / Xinhua
The sixth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee was held in Beijing from November 8 to 11, 2021. / Xinhua
Xi briefed the session on the priorities in drafting the resolution:
First, the resolution should focus on the main achievements and historical experience of the Party over the past century, he said, noting that this decision will help “to pool our wisdom, strengthen our unity and strengthen our confidence and our morale “.
Regarding the two previous resolutions on the Party’s historical issues, adopted in 1945 and 1981 respectively, Xi said that “their basic points and conclusions remain valid.”
Second, the resolution should highlight the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, Xi said, noting that it would help further build trust among all Party members and focus on current efforts.
Third, the evaluation by the resolution of major historical events, important meetings and important figures should be consistent with the existing conclusions of the CPC Central Committee, Xi said.
The fundamental points and the conclusion that have already been put forward for the major events, meetings and personalities in the history of the Party before its 18th National Congress had to be confirmed in the new resolution, he said, adding that the resolution should reflect the update of the CPC Central Committee. understanding of the secular history of the Party.
In March, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee decided that the sixth plenary session will focus on a comprehensive review of the main achievements and experiences of the Party during its century-old history, Xi said.
A drafting group has been formed, with Xi as chief and Wang Huning and Zhao Leji as deputy chiefs.
On April 1, the CPC Central Committee issued a circular soliciting opinions from Party members and non-Party figures in an appropriate scope.
The localities, departments and sectors consulted widely felt that the invaluable experience gained over the past century deserved systematic examination, Xi explains.
They suggested that the review focus on the new era, historical achievements and historical changes, and the Party’s latest experience during this period, according to Xi.
The text of the draft resolution was released on September 6 to select Party members, including retired senior officials, for consultation. Opinions were also sought from leaders of other political parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, as well as prominent figures without party affiliation, Xi said.
The comments indicated full approval of the draft resolution, he said.
The drafting group analyzed the opinions and suggestions requested. A total of 547 revisions were made to the draft.
The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and its Standing Committee held several meetings during the drafting process before the draft document was submitted for deliberation at this session, Xi said.
(With contribution from Xinhua)
Sources
2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-11-16/Xi-Jinping-explains-resolution-on-CPC-s-achievements-experience-15eOya1dd3G/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]