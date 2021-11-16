Jokowi inaugurates several ambassadors Tomorrow, Zuhairi Misrawi becomes ambassador of Tunisia

Jakarta ,

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Tomorrow will appoint several Indonesian ambassadors in friendly countries. one who appointed Zuhairi Mishravi.

“That is correct. There are 12 ambassadors who will be sworn in tomorrow afternoon. An official statement will come from the Foreign Ministry,” Zuhairi said on Tuesday (11/16/2021).

“I am the youngest ambassador, 44 years old,” Zuhairi continued.

Zuhairi then transmits to Panchashila his desire to be an inspiration to the world. He pointed out that Indonesia is a big country.

Zuhairi said, “Bismillah, I want Panchsheel to be an ideology that inspires the world. We are a great country, we should participate in building a just, prosperous and peaceful world civilization. “

Zuhairi Mishravi (Photo: Khas)

In mid-October, Jokowi also appoint 17 Ambassador of Indonesia. The list has names ranging from Fadjroel Rachman to Rosan Roeslani.

Here is a list of 17 ambassadors who: appointed Jokowi on October 25, 2021:

1. Fadjroel Rachman – Indonesian LBBP Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, based in Nur-Sultan

2. Abdul Azis – Ambassador of LBBP RI to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, domiciled in Riyadi

3. Davy Tobbing – Ambassador of LBBP RI in Sri Lanka, to the Republic of Maldives, domiciled in Colombo

4. Bebeb AK Djundjunan – Ambassador of LBBP RI in Greece, resides in Athens

5. Lina Mariana Mukti – Indonesian LBBP Ambassador to Kuwait based in Kuwait City

6. Pribadi Sutono – Ambassador of LBBP RI in Slovakia, domiciled in Bratislava

7. Muhammad Najib – Ambassador of LBBP RI in the Kingdom of Spain as well as OMT domiciled in Madrid

8. Ardi Haramawan – Indonesian LBBP Ambassador to Bahrain, domiciled in Manama

9. Eddie Padmo Sarwono – Jordan Hashimiya cum Ambassador of LBBP RI to the government of Palestine based in Amman

10. Mohamed Omar – Ambassador of Indonesia LBBP in France concurrently with the Principality of Andorra, the Principality of Monaco and UNESCO, based in Paris

11. Tataang BU Razak – Ambassador to the Republic of Colombia LBBP RI together with the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis based in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Bogota.

12. Derry Mi Amman – Ambassador of LBBP RI to the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Indonesia to ASEAN, Jakarta

13. Armantha Nasser – LBBP RI Ambassador to the United Nations and other international organizations based in New York

14. Fabrian A. Rudyard – Ambassador of LBBP RI to the United Nations, the World Trade Organization and other international organizations in Geneva, Geneva

15. Siswo Pramono – LBBP RI Ambassador to Australia at the same time as the Republic of Vanuatu based in Canberra

16. Octo Dorinus Manik – LBBP RI Ambassador to the Republic of Timor-Leste, based in Dili

17. Rosan Perkasa Rosselani – LBBP Indonesian Ambassador to the United States based in Washington, DC

Watch the video ’17 New Indonesian Ambassadors Named By Jokowi ‘:



[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(knv / odd)