Boris Johnson proposes to ban MPs from working as paid consultants | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson will try to outflank Labor and regain momentum in the escalation of second MPs jobs on Wednesday by calling for a ban on consultancy jobs and censorship for MPs who do not prioritize voters.

Fifteen days after his botched attempt to tear up the standards system to protect Owen Paterson, the Prime Minister will claim to be the champion of parliamentary probity although it is not known how many MPs will be affected.

Downing Street said Johnson would table an amendment to an opposition motion tabled by Labor leader Keir Starmer that would ban MPs from being paid to work as parliamentary advisers.

No source said the PM’s amendment would toughen Labor’s approach by adding that MPs should be investigated and appropriately punished if they prioritize other jobs in relation to their role funded by taxpayers.

A government source jokingly called it a Cox proposal in honor of former Attorney General Sir Geoffrey Cox, who has earned up to $ 6 million as a lawyer since entering Parliament.

Both suggestions were recommended by a 2018 report from the Committee on Standards in Public Life. In a letter to the president released on Tuesday, the prime minister said they should be enshrined in the code of conduct for MPs so that the work of politicians continues to gain public confidence.

Implementing the two proposals, Johnson said, would form the basis of a viable approach that could earn the trust of parliamentarians and the public. He added that he regretted that the changes had not already been implemented and expressed support for their urgent adoption.

However, when the text of the government amendment was released, it included the January 31 deadline for the final proposal to be made by the standards committee; but omitted the promise of an urgent vote to implement them.

The shadow leader of the Commons, Thangam Debbonnaire, called it dirty tricks.

Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, who earns 60,000 a year as a consultant for the law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, with the money going to his disabled son, has stepped down from the role.

The Lib Dems are expected to vote in favor of the Labor plan, rather than the one proposed by Johnson.

Johnson’s move represents a significant turnaround for the PM, who for weeks resisted calls for tougher measures on second MP jobs. His spokesperson said: We have changed our approach to recognize the strength of sentiment and the need to ensure that the public continues to have confidence in the strength of the rules that guide parliamentarians.

Johnson himself previously edited Spectator magazine when he was an MP. When he was elected Member of Parliament for Uxbridge in May 2015, he was still mayor of London and remained so until May of the following year.

The announcement is likely to annoy some of his party’s more traditional MPs, who have previously argued that keeping another job outside of politics positively influences their contributions to parliament.

A minister said the idea was madness and Johnson was forced to back it by failing to quickly contain the second-job row, which was sparked three weeks ago by a report that Paterson had breached the lobbying rules.

The minister complained that what Johnson had proposed was impossible to control and said public interest in the second job issue was waning, but that Downing Street had instead given him a shot of adrenaline and turbochargers. Another high-ranking Tory MP who derives substantial income from other work outside Parliament said he has no idea what the heck [Johnson] made.

A former Tory cabinet minister condemned Johnson’s plans as the backdrop for bundles of queers. They said: It is not clear whether that means giving up essential work to retain licenses or whether it means selling the family business. Who advises No10 to capitulate en bloc to Labor?

The Prime Minister’s announcement followed a humiliating episode that culminated when the government flip-flopped its plan to save Paterson from suspension by approving a report revealing he had committed a gross violation of the rules of lobbying, which he had initially blocked.

On Tuesday, Starmer praised Johnson’s acquiescence, but urged him to fully support Labor’s proposals and claimed the PM had only capitulated due to mounting pressure caused by media attention on second jobs for Conservative MPs.

Speaking at a press conference, Starmer said: If he accepts the motion in its entirety, then this is an important victory for us in our political clean-up work, but I obviously have to watch exactly how he l ‘said.

Highlighting Johnson’s own contacts with the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Starmer added: The role of the leader, the role of the Prime Minister is to defend and uphold standards, but he deliberately tries to undermine them, it does no doubt.

The Labor leader refrained from saying he would immediately apply the second-job ban to all his MPs or call for similar rules applying to members of the House of Lords.

Chris Bryant, who chairs the standards committee, said people should stop fretting like demented chickens and work was already underway to revise the code of conduct for MPs. He told the Guardian: We have due process. Its cross-party. It is made up of independent lay members, known as the Standards Committee. We will be producing a report before the end of this month that will address many of these concerns.