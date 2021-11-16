Turkish interior minister treats couple of Israeli spies





The plight of the Israeli couple jailed in Istanbul for photographing the home of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seemed far from resolved on Tuesday after a Turkish minister said they would stand trial. "The couple photographed Erdogan's house; they focused on the house and marked it, "Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said at a press conference. "The prosecutor's office considers that they have committed a crime of military and political espionage, but the court will make the decision in the future." While Israel had hoped to resolve the case and bring Natali and Mordi Oaknin home quickly, a diplomatic source in Jerusalem said that through diplomatic channels, Soylu's public involvement in a court case means it will likely be a case. long term. The Oaknins, Egged bus drivers who live in Modi'in, took the photo of Erdogan Palace while in Camlica Tower, the tallest tower in Europe which opened earlier this year . A waitress overheard them talking about it and reported them to the police, who arrested them and a Turkish friend who accompanied them on their visit. Israel's consul in Istanbul, Ronen Levi, visited Natali, and Consul General Udi Eitam visited Mordy on Tuesday. Diplomats also met with prison authorities to ensure the couple were being held in decent living conditions. They gave them clothes and supplies. Turkish policemen wearing face masks, with the Byzantine-era monument of Hagia Sophia, now a museum, in the background, patrol the Sultanahmet tourist square in the wake of the coronavirus disease outbreak (COVID- 19), in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 5, 2020 (credit: REUTERS / MURAD SEZER) Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz and the consulate team in Istanbul briefed the Oaknins' family in Israel. The Oaknins' Israeli lawyer Nir Yaslovitzh also visited Natali, and she told him to find commercials for Egged in which she was featured, in order to prove that she is not a Mossad agent, reported the Twelfth Channel. Turkish media claimed the couple shared the photo they took in a WhatsApp group and wrote technical information about the tower, but Oaknin's daughter Shiraz Ben-Harosh told Israeli media that she had not received any photos of the building. Meanwhile, Ben-Harosh started a crowdfunding page to pay for his parents' legal fees. Turkish police initially recommended the deportation of the Oaknins and informed Israel of their plans. However, the prosecution charged them with espionage. A court extended their pre-trial detention for at least 20 days on Friday as the prosecution prepared its case for trial. The case comes just weeks after Turkish news agency Sabah claimed that a Mossad network of 15 Arabs had been captured by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT). Hamas-affiliated media had previously claimed that Palestinian spies were working for the Mossad in Turkey. According to Sabah's report, one of the five cells met with agents handling the Mossad case and provided information and documents important to Israel. Information on Turkish and foreign students in Turkey was provided to the Mossad in exchange for payment, according to Sabah.

