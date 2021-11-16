Team Trump’s new anti-election memo becomes clearer





Over the past year, the public has learned in chilling detail how much Donald Trump and his team went to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to help reverse the election results of 2020. The significance of these efforts, however, continues to be highlighted.

ABC News reported this weekend, for example, of a new revelation from Jonathan Karl’s new book, “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show.”

In a note so far not made public, Mark Meadows, then White House chief of staff, emailed Senior Vice President Mike Pence on New Years Eve a detailed plan to cancel the Election victory for President Joe Biden, ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan. Karl reports.

According to the report, which has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, Jenna Ellis, one of the then president’s campaign lawyers, wrote a memo outlining a multi-step political strategy. As part of Ellis’ plan, when Congress was supposed to certify the election results on January 6, Pence would unilaterally decide to return electoral votes from several states where Trump lost, but he wishes he had won.

At that point, the then vice president would give affected states a deadline of Jan.15, when they would return new votes Republicans preferred. States that did not meet the deadline would be excluded from the overall count.

And if enough states missed the deadline, no candidate would be able to receive a majority of the Electoral College’s votes, allowing Republicans in Congress to keep Trump in power despite his defeat.

To be sure, by any fair measure, this strategy was absolutely bonkers. Nonetheless, on New Years Eve, the then White House chief of staff thought it would be a good idea to send a copy directly to Pence’s senior aide, as part of an effort to lobby. on the then vice president to help reverse the results. of an American election that Trump didn’t like.

A day later, the ABC News report added, there was yet another memo:

The day after Meadows sent Ellis’ memo to Pence’s aide on January 1, Trump’s aide John McEntee sent another memo to Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short, titled: “Jefferson used his position as vice president to win. Although McEntee’s rating is historically incorrect, Karl says, his message was clear: Jefferson took advantage of his position, and Pence must do the same.

So let’s take stock.

John Eastman, one of Trump’s controversial lawyers, wrote a scandalous memo, which was in effect a plan Republican officials could follow to reject the election results and keep the losing candidate in power.

Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official, also used his desk to sketch a map for Republican lawmakers to follow in which they could try to overthrow the will of voters.

Jenna Ellis, a member of Trump’s campaign team, also wrote an anti-election memo.

And John McEntee, a White House aide, has prepared his own anti-election memo.

We now know, of course, that Pence reluctantly concluded that he couldn’t help Trump steal an election. But that doesn’t change the fact that the campaign to change my mind is a major national scandal.

We’ve reached a delicate point in American history: When the political debate turns to the Trump team’s coup memo, we must now ask ourselves, “Which one?”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/new-anti-election-memo-team-trump-comes-sharper-focus-n1283933 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos