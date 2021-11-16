US envoy to Afghanistan meets NSA and foreign minister





The humanitarian crisis and the facilitation of movement of Afghans out of the country were among the priorities

The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and facilitating movement of Afghans out of the country were high on the agenda as US Special Envoy Thomas West met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister on Tuesday. Harsh Shringla.

Mr. West, who is touring several countries in Europe and Asia, visited Delhi after meetings in Islamabad and Moscow.

Discussions focused on current developments in Afghanistan, sources familiar with the meetings said. They discussed the NSA regional security dialogue held in Delhi last week, as well as the movement of people in and out of Afghanistan and the coordination of global humanitarian assistance efforts.

In a tweet, the Foreign Ministry (MEA) spokesperson said that Mr. Shringla and Mr. West had exchanged views on recent developments and issues of mutual concern in Afghanistan.

Mr West reportedly discussed his meetings in Pakistan, including a joint meeting he had with Russian Special Envoy Zamir Kabulov and Chinese Special Envoy Yue Xiaoyong with Pakistani Army Chief General Bajwa on Friday after an enlarged troika meeting with the Taliban foreign minister. Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Delhi Security Dialogue

Mr. Doval, who chaired the Delhi Security Dialogue on Wednesday that included Iran, Russia and five Central Asian states, briefed Mr. West on the outcome of the Delhi Declaration released after the meeting. In particular, India drew attention to the need for unimpeded access to Afghanistan, given its willingness to deliver to that country 50,000 tons of wheat and medicine by road through Pakistan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to review the proposal, which was delayed for weeks. There is no concrete announcement yet on moving aid onto trucks.

India, which has taken a firm stand not to recognize the Taliban, has been cautious about the engagement of the group that took control of Kabul last August and its relations with Pakistan on the issue. Pakistan and China had also refused to attend the NSA meeting in Delhi, an indication of their differences with New Delhi.

However, in a detailed joint statement, the Troika Plus group agreed to continue its practical engagement with the Taliban to encourage the implementation of moderate and prudent policies that can help achieve a stable and prosperous Afghanistan as soon as possible, and it it is likely that the two sides discussed the parameters of the engagement with the Taliban.

Mr. West succeeded former Special Envoy Zalmai Khalilzad when he stepped down on October 18 and attended a series of introductory meetings in Brussels, Islamabad, Moscow and Delhi. While he has indicated that he will soon participate in a US interagency dialogue with representatives of the Taliban, it is not clear whether he will stop in Doha or Kabul during this visit.

Economic emergency

In a press call from Brussels last week, West spoke of the need for countries engaged with Afghanistan to step up efforts in the face of the economic emergency and starvation conditions ahead of winter. He also spoke of the logistical challenge of flying those who were to fly to the United States in Afghanistan, including Afghans to whom the United States is in debt, American citizens and LPRs (lawful permanent residents).

It is simply imperative that the allies act and work together effectively when it comes to protecting our interests in Afghanistan. It is also imperative that we work with the region with Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran and the states of Central Asia on our common and steadfast interest in a stable Afghanistan that does not pose a threat to its neighbors, who is at peace with himself, and respects human rights, women’s rights, minority rights, etc., he observed during the press conference.

As The Hindu reported in September, the United States wants to find temporary refuge for thousands of Afghans in third countries where they can be treated while awaiting entry into the United States, and US officials have discussed the issue with India and other countries in the region.

However, New Delhi, which has so far canceled all pre-existing visas for Afghans and issued only a few dozen electronic visas to those desperate to leave, has been reluctant to accommodate large numbers of Afghan refugees.

The MEA did not respond to whether Mr. West had moved the case forward and whether India might consider allowing Afghans to stay in India while their US papers are being processed.

