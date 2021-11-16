Xi calls Biden “my old friend” after US president insists they weren’t close





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! Chinese President Xi Jinping called President Biden an “old friend” ahead of a much-anticipated virtual summit Monday evening that failed to produce any major breakthroughs. Xi’s choice of words to describe his relationship with Biden contradicted the way President and White House press secretary Jen Psaki characterized their relationship. Biden has presented his relationship with Xi as an advantage during increasingly strained diplomatic relations between the United States and China, although he took issue with the idea that they were friends. “This is the first time that we have met virtually. Although it is not as good as a face to face meeting, I am very happy to see my old friend,” Xi said via an interpreter at the start of the meeting. Biden has repeatedly claimed to have “traveled 17,000 miles“with Xi during his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration. But the president bristled at a press conference in June when Fox News Peter Doocy asked if Biden would call Xi” from old friend to old friend “to demand China’s cooperation with efforts to investigate the origins of COVID-19. “Let’s be clear: we know each other well, we weren’t old friends,” Biden said. “It’s just pure business.” Psaki reiterated the claim just hours before the meeting, telling reporters during his daily press briefing that Biden “still doesn’t consider him an old friend.” The White House has set low expectations for the meeting, and no major announcements or even a joint statement have been made. Still, White House officials said the two leaders had had a substantive exchange. Biden and Xi both spoke of clear communication as the key to long-term diplomatic relations. “At present, China and the United States are at critical stages of development, and humanity lives in a global village, and we face multiple challenges together,” Xi said. Biden called for “common sense safeguards” to prevent disputes from escalating into conflict and for collaboration on climate change and other “vital global issues.” “All countries must play by the same rules of the road. That is why the United States will always stand up for our interests and values ​​and those of our allies and partners. If the past is any prologue, I am sure today ‘Yeah, well discuss the areas of concern to us, from human rights to the economy to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, ”Biden said. Republicans have accused the Biden administration of failing to hold Beijing responsible for human rights in the name of continuing its climate agenda. “As he turns a blind eye to atrocities against human rights to pursue his political agenda, Biden has allowed China to threaten US security and the sovereignty of our allies, while undermining the advancement of freedom around the world, ”the Republican National Committee said in a statement. before the start of the leaders’ meeting. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Attendees at the summit meeting included members of the Bidens cabinet, including Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, as well as government advisers closest to Xis. The Associated Press contributed to this report

