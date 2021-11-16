Jokowi inaugurates several ambassadors Tomorrow, Zuhairi Misrawi becomes ambassador of Tunisia





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will appoint a number of Indonesian ambassadors to friendly countries tomorrow. The one who goes appointed is Zuhairi Misrawi. “It is true. There are 12 ambassadors who will be sworn in tomorrow afternoon. An official statement will come from the foreign ministry,” Zuhairi said on Tuesday (11/16/2021). “I am the youngest ambassador, 44 years old,” Zuhairi continued. Zuhairi then expressed his desire for Pancasila to be an inspiration to the world. He pointed out that Indonesia is a big country. “Bismillah, I want Pancasila to become an ideology that inspires the world. We are a great country, we must participate in building a just, prosperous and peaceful world civilization,” Zuhairi said. Zuhairi Misrawi (Photo: special) Zuhairi Misrawi (Photo: special) Mid-October, Jokowi also appoint 17 Indonesian ambassadors. There are names from Fadjroel Rachman to Rosan Roeslani on the list. Here is a list of 17 ambassadors who appointed Jokowi on October 25, 2021: 1. Fadjroel Rachman – Indonesian LBBP Ambassador to Kazakhstan and the Republic of Tajikistan based in Nur-Sultan

2. Abdul Azis – Ambassador of LBBP RI to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, domiciled in Riyadh

3. Dewi Tobing – Ambassador of LBBP RI in Sri Lanka concurrently with the Republic of Maldives, domiciled in Colombo

4. Bebeb AK Djundjunan – Ambassador of LBBP RI in Greece, domiciled in Athens

5. Lena Maryana Mukti – Indonesian LBBP Ambassador to Kuwait based in Kuwait City

6. Pribadi Sutiono – Ambassador of LBBP RI in Slovakia, domiciled in Bratislava

7. Muhammad Najib – Ambassador of LBBP RI in the Kingdom of Spain and concomitantly OMT domiciled in Madrid

8. Ardi Hermawan – Indonesian LBBP Ambassador to Bahrain, domiciled in Manama

9. Ade Padmo Sarwono – Ambassador of LBBP RI for the Government of Jordan Hashimiah cum Palestine, based in Amman

10. Mohammad Oemar – Ambassador of the Indonesian LBBP in France concurrently with the Principality of Andorra, the Principality of Monaco and UNESCO, based in Paris

11. Tatang BU Razak – Ambassador LBBP RI in the Republic of Colombia along with Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, based in Bogota.

12. Derry MI Amman – Ambassador of LBBP RI for the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Indonesia to ASEAN, based in Jakarta

13. Armanatha Nasir – LBBP RI Ambassador to the United Nations and other international organizations, based in New York

14. Febriarn A Ruddyard – Ambassador of LBBP RI to the United Nations, WTO and other international organizations in Geneva, based in Geneva

15. Siswo Pramono – LBBP RI Ambassador in Australia alongside the Republic of Vanuatu, based in Canberra

16. Okto Dorinus Manik – LBBP RI Ambassador to the Republic of Timor-Leste, based in Dili

17. Rosan Perkasa Roeslani – Indonesian LBBP Ambassador to the United States based in Washington, DC Watch the video “17 new Indonesian ambassadors nominated by Jokowi”:

