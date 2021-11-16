Trump says defeat in Jan.6 trial would allow lawmakers to ‘perpetually harass’ former presidents





Every Congress will highlight something unprecedented about this president to justify a request for his presidential records, they wrote.

Trump is asking the appeals court to grant a stay that would prevent the special House committee investigating the Capitol storm from receiving the Trump-era presidential files he requested from the National Archives. Their request sparked a complex process set out in federal record-keeping laws, which included seeking approval from President Joe Biden and then offering Trump the opportunity to object.

The records, according to the Jan. 6 committee members, are crucial to understanding Trump’s behind-the-scenes efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, including his attempt to arm the Justice Department and rely on them. state lawmakers to reverse his defeat.

Biden has repeatedly sided with the House on all but a small number of requested files, which are reviewed in batches. Earlier this month, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected Trump’s injunction request, saying he was unlikely to win in the case.

Chutkan said Bidens’ decision not to support Trump’s claim for executive privilege seriously undermined her.

Presidents are not kings and the claimant is not president, Chutkan wrote in his ruling.

However, Trump’s new brief argues that Chutkan too disregarded the executive privilege interests of former presidents.

The law is clear that disagreements between outgoing presidents and former presidents over the assertion of executive privilege over documents created during the tenure of those former presidents are subject to meaningful judicial review, not a buffer, the writes wrote. Trumps lawyers.

Trump’s lawyers have also repeatedly pilloried Bidens’ decision not to support his predecessors’ claim of privilege, alleging that Bidens’ position was motivated by political calculations.

Biden, for his part, stressed through his lawyers in the White House that he viewed the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill as an unprecedented threat to democracy worthy of a full congressional investigation. He chose to waive executive privilege on several occasions to facilitate this investigation.

Much of the dispute stems from a Nixon-era Supreme Court ruling that determined that former presidents still retained some authority over their White House cases. But the courts have never looked into what happens if the incumbent president waives executive privilege despite his predecessor’s objections.

Chutkan, in her ruling, made it clear that she agreed with most legal scholars that the outgoing president’s authority on questions of privilege far outweighs the interests of a former president, who no longer holds any executive power. Presidents by nature protect the prerogatives of the executive and are in a better position to determine what should be kept secret and what should be disclosed. In addition, she accepted arguments from Congress and the National Archives that federal archival laws contemplate that most White House archives eventually become public.

Trump’s lawyers have not addressed this aspect of the Chutkans decision.

Instead, Trump asks the appeals court to examine the political motives of lawmakers and the White House and to presume that rival political parties are likely to seek to punish political opponents before other potential prerogatives.

Chutkan’s decision would allow Congress, the most political branch, unrestricted access to presidential records whenever the same party controls the executive and legislative branches, they argued. This would undoubtedly void the privilege of the executive.

Trump’s lawyers argue that given Congress’ current tendency to legislate in a wide variety of areas, granting broad subpoena power to committee investigators would make their power essentially unlimited.

There is virtually, if not literally, nothing under the sun that Congress cannot ask for by the committees and the standard of the lower courts, Binnall and Clark wrote. At this time, there are essentially no documents that do not relate directly, much less tangentially, to the operation of, or is under the regulation of or could be under the regulation of, or is spent by or funded. by or could be spent or funded by part of the federal government.

Trump notes that the Presidential Records Act includes provisions to ensure that executive confidentiality is maintained, but the submission fails to mention that most White House records are subject to public release under the Freedom of Information Act 12 years after the departure of a president.

