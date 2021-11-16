



Firoz Madhani, 67, posted four tweets related to the conflict in Kashmir in September 2019.

A tweet appears to ask Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to attack India and states that we are ready to kill and die.

A second post online adds that we are going to cross the border and bleed them and all the tweets would refer to Jihad.

Madhani was arrested and his phone was seized at Edinburgh Airport on November 27, 2019 after police were alerted to terrorism-related tweets.

Madhani pleaded guilty to a charge of encouraging terrorism under the Terrorism Act 2006 S1 (2) in Edinburgh Sheriff’s Court in September and he returned to the dock yesterday for conviction. (TU ES)

Sheriff Daniel Kelly has placed the OAP, of the capital Dalry, on an eight-month restriction of liberty order and on a supervision order for the next 12 months.

Jennifer Harrower, Tax Attorney for Specialized Cases, said: It is unacceptable to post messages that might encourage others to commit acts of terrorism, regardless of your policies or beliefs.

The COPFS has a duty to protect the people of Scotland from harm and is committed to working with other agencies to ensure that those who commit offenses under terrorism law are brought to justice.

Madhani pleaded guilty to posting statements on Twitter glorifying terrorist acts, encouraging acts of violence, inciting violence by and against governments, directing encouragement to induce investigation of terrorist acts and had been reckless in his driving to his home on September 21, 2019.

