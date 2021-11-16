PM says Purvanchal Expressway unites and criticizes previous governments





Launch of the Purvanchal highway: PM Modi landed in an Air Force plane. Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon launched the 340 km Purvanchal highway in Uttar Pradesh, built at a cost of Rs 22,500 crore, shortly after landing in a C-130J Super Hercules plane from the Air Force on the highway. Here are ten points about the Purvanchal Expressway event: Prime Minister Modi said the highway would “unite UP”, adding: “When I laid the foundation stone for the highway three years ago, I never expected to land here on a plane one day. This highway will benefit the middle class poor, farmers and traders. “ Criticizing former governments, the prime minister said they had “punished” the state. “As a UP MP, I developed a relationship with the locals. The way they discriminated, the way they did the welfare of their families only – the people of UP them. will definitely pull out of the state’s development path.. you did it in 2017, “he said ahead of next year’s elections. Striking Akhilesh Yadav, the prime minister told the crowd: “In 2014, when you gave me the opportunity to serve this great nation, I started to go into great detail. But I am sorry that the then UP government did not cooperate. They were also afraid of upsetting their votes by standing next to me in public. “ In an endorsement for Yogi Adityanath, who had been criticized for handling the second wave of Covid, the Prime Minister said: “The state has had thousands of miles of roads in the past four years… medical schools were created. The state has donated more than 14 crore doses of the vaccine so far. ” Akhilesh Yadav has targeted the ruling BJP for the big launch, saying he deserves the credit for the work. “The ribbon came from Lucknow and the scissors came from Delhi to take credit for the work of the Samajwadi Party…” he tweeted today. But Yogi Adityanath said the cornerstone for the project was laid in 2018 by the prime minister, challenging Yadav’s claims. The Prime Minister also today witnessed the landing of a Mirage 2000 on a 3.2 km emergency airstrip and a maintenance demonstration. An AN-32 transport plane landed troops on the airstrip. An air parade of three Kiran Mk2s, flanked by 2 Sukhoi 30 jets followed. More than 2,000 buses were diverted for the big event in order to fetch crowds, the opposition said this morning as residents in some areas said they faced inconvenience. In Varanasi and Faizabad, authorities admitted that bus schedules had been changed due to the event and that buses had been driven to the site in Sultanpur district. The highway has “a width of 6 lanes which may be extended to 8 lanes in the future. It was built at an estimated cost of around Rs 22,500 crore”, according to an official statement. This will boost economic development in the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur, the statement said. The Sultanpur district saw massive preparation for the event. Dry tests were carried out for the landing on the 3.2 km long emergency runway. A clip from a Sunday dry test showed a Mirage 2000, an AN-32 turboprop and a Sukhoi-30 landing on the highway, about 100 km from the state capital, Lucknow.

