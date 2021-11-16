Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta Warns of “Rise of Nationalism” on Trip to Indonesia

Visiting Indonesia Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta warned of rising nationalism in the Indo-Pacific in a speech condemning the military regime in Myanmar and China’s claim to the South China Sea .

In a speech on Tuesday evening (New Zealand time) to a foreign policy organization in Indonesia, Mahuta said New Zealand needed trusted friends in the region, which was becoming increasingly contested.

We have seen a rise in nationalism, the weakening of democratic standards and the widening of inequalities. Global competition is intensifying at a time when the need for coordinated action has never been greater.

Mahuta has traveled to Indonesia in recent days to meet President Joko Widodo and Foreign Minister Rento Marsudi, on the third leg of his first trip outside New Zealand as Minister of Foreign Affairs. She will soon travel to Dubai, to visit the New Zealands Expo 2021 event, before visiting Qatar, the United States and Canada.

./Thing Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta meets Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. Mahuta made his first trip abroad as Minister, meeting his counterparts in Australia, Singapore and Indonesia. She will be heading to Dubai soon.

READ MORE:

* Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta to visit Australia, United Arab Emirates, Canada and United States on her first trip abroad

* New Zealand diplomats to focus on ‘resilience’ in the Pacific as climate change and threat of Chinese debt increase

* Australia, UK and US announce major new AUKUS defense pact

* New Zealand wants to strengthen security and defense ties with India, Mahuta says



Mahutas’ speech was addressed to ASEAN, a union of 10 Southeast Asian countries that aims to strengthen cooperation on economic, political, military and security issues. ASEAN members include Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Myanmar.

Mahuta, who met with ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi on Tuesday, repeatedly stressed the centrality, or importance, of ASEAN in the increasingly contested Indo-Pacific.

Indo-Pacific is a term for Asia-Pacific which includes India, but is generally used to exclude China due to its growing influence in the region. The United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union are among the powers that have renewed their interest in the region due to the rise of China, exacerbating competition.

We have entered an era of formidable environmental, health and geopolitical challenges, with less certainty and more risk, said Mahuta.

We need friends and trusted partners who share our commitment to multilateralism and understand the importance of working together to tackle common challenges.

We need a regional architecture that promotes a rules-based approach to protect human rights and that emphasizes open markets and preserves the sovereignty of all states, regardless of their size.

ASEAN continued to fight political instability and violence in Myanmar, where the army known as Tatmadaw seized power in February and jailed members of the democratically elected National League for Democracy, including its laureate leader of the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

In April, ASEAN agreed to a five-point consensus with Myanmar that called for an immediate end to violence in the country and the visit of an ASEAN special envoy to the country. The military junta denied the envoy any possibility of meeting Suu Kyi.

Aung Shine Oo / AP Myanmar’s democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been held by a military junta, the Tatmadaw, since February.

We condemned at the highest level the military coup in Myanmar. We continue to call for an immediate end to the violence, the release of all those arbitrarily detained since the coup and a return to civilian government, said Mahuta.

We strongly support ASEAN’s efforts to restore democracy in Myanmar and urge the Tatamadaw to take steps for the full and speedy implementation of the five-point consensus, including by granting the ASEAN Special Envoy a full access to all parties involved.

Mahuta also directly echoed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who delivered a speech on the Indo-Pacific in July in which she detailed New Zealand’s serious concerns over China’s claim to the South China Sea. .

Mahuta said New Zealand was concerned about the construction of man-made islands, continued militarization and actions that pose risks to freedom of navigation.

We call for a peaceful resolution and respect for international law.

China has challenged countries like the Philippines and Vietnam in the disputed body of water and built military installations on man-made islands.