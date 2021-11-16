Elgin Marbles: Boris Johnson tells Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis that Parthenon sculpture dispute is ‘the British Museum’s business’ | Politics News





Boris Johnson told the Greek Prime Minister that the issue of the Parthenon sculptures was “one for the trustees of the British Museum” during talks in Downing Street. In a meeting at Number 10 on Tuesday, Kyriakos Mitsotakis squeezed Mr Johnson into the long row above the sculptures, also known as the “Elgin Marbles”. But the Prime Minister, although he told his Greek counterpart that he understood Greece’s “strong feelings” on the issue, shied away from the responsibility of the British government in this 200-year-old conflict. Picture:

Boris Johnson spoke with Kyriakos Mitsotakis in London. Photo: Andrew Parsons / 10 Downing St

After the leaders’ talks, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “Prime Minister Mitsotakis has raised the issue of the Parthenon sculptures. “The Prime Minister said he understood the strength of the sentiments of the Greek people on this issue, but reiterated the UK’s long-held position that this issue is a matter for the trustees of the British Museum. “The leaders agreed that this issue in no way affects the strength of the UK-Greece partnership.” The position appeared to represent a change from Mr Johnson, who no later than March stated that it was the “long-held position” of the British government that the sculptures were “legally acquired” by the British Ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, Lord Elgin, in the early 19th century and were now ” legally owned “by the trustees of the British Museum. Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson said possession of the sculptures was “purely for the museum” and “not for the UK government”. The 17 figures were taken by Lord Elgin’s staff around 200 years ago and have been the subject of a long dispute. The Greek Prime Minister claims they were “stolen” in Athens. Ahead of his visit to London, Mr Mitsotakis told the Daily Telegraph: “They belong to the Acropolis Museum and we need to discuss this matter seriously.” Before meeting Mr Johnson, he had also raised the possibility of loaning other treasures to the British Museum in exchange for the Parthenon sculptures. Follow the Daily podcast on Apple podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Streamer Describing its position on the dispute, the British Museum website states that the transport of the sculptures by Lord Elgin to England occurred “with the full knowledge and permission of the then judicial authorities in Athens and London ”. He adds: “The policy of the Trustees and their willingness to consider loans to Athens has been made clear to the Greek government, but successive Greek governments have refused to consider borrowing or recognizing the ownership of the Trustees of the Parthenon sculptures. of which they had custody. “This made any meaningful discussion on the matter virtually impossible.” The Parthenon sculptures were made between 447 BC. AD and 432 BC. AD and decorated the Parthenon on the Acropolis of Athens. Lord Elgin removed about half of the remaining sculptures from the Parthenon ruins between 1801 and 1805, before they entered the British Museum.

