Biden and Xi chat for three hours, trying to compete without conflictExBulletin

President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met via video link on Monday evening in a bid to ease tensions that have eroded confidence and raised the specter of conflict between the world’s two largest economies.

It was the first time since Biden took office 10 months ago that the two leaders had met face to face, albeit by video, nearly 7,000 miles apart to try to find ways to coexist and maintain an openly competitive and sometimes acrimonious relationship against deterioration. .

A senior Biden administration official said the three-and-a-half-hour dialogue was “respectful and direct and open.”

In their opening remarks, the two noted the importance of two-way communication. Xi said there should be more and Biden said he should be outspoken. They also called for more cooperation.

“As I have said before, it seems to me that our responsibility as the leaders of China and the United States is to ensure that the competition between our countries does not degenerate into conflict, whether it is intentional or no. Just straightforward competition, ”Biden mentioned.

“It seems to me that we need to establish common sense safeguards, be clear and honest where we disagree and work together where our interests intersect, especially on vital global issues like climate change. . “

Xi said that a “strong and stable” China-US relationship is necessary for development, peace and stability, and to find effective responses to global challenges, such as climate change and the pandemic.

Calling Biden an “old friend,” Xi said he was ready to work with Biden “to build consensus, take active steps and move China-US relations in a positive direction.”

The constructive language at the start of the meeting marked a clear departure from the much more caustic tone spoken at meetings earlier this year between U.S. and Chinese officials.

Sino-U.S. Relations have been deeply strained since former President Donald Trump launched his trade war against China in 2018 and then unleashed a series of dramatic measures in his final year in office, including shutting down the Chinese consulate. in Houston.

The Biden administration has not backed down from the harsher approach Trump has taken in choosing to keep the consulate closed, keep tariffs in place, and call Beijing on issues such as rights, hacking and threats. against Taiwan.

Chinese officials were hopeful that the tougher U.S. policies would end when Trump steps down and have been unhappy with the Biden administration’s approach.

In meetings earlier this year, senior diplomats argued over the framing of the relationship, with Chinese officials rejecting Team Biden’s approach. After months of frosty interactions, US officials said they were becoming frustrated with Beijing’s lack of substantial engagement.

In September, Biden invited Xi Jinping to a phone call in an attempt to break the ice on their second since Biden took office. Monday’s meeting was also initiated by the US side, according to a senior official in the Biden administration.

Despite the more cordial atmosphere, Biden and Xi engaged in a “healthy debate” on several issues on which there are differences, according to senior administration official Biden who informed the media on the condition of anonymity. .

On Taiwan, the two had an “extended discussion,” the official said.

Beijing sees the autonomous island as part of China to be brought home, by force if necessary. But Washington has expressed concern over recent military, diplomatic and economic measures it has taken to put pressure on Taiwan.

China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency quoted Xi as saying that if “Taiwan independence” forces take provocative action or cross China’s red lines, China will have to take “decisive action.”

More generally, Xi said he hoped Biden would return US policy toward China to a “rational and pragmatic path,” Xinhua reported. The United States and China should respect each other’s interests, rights and systems and avoid playing a zero-sum game, he said.

And he compared China and the United States to two giant ships at sea, each having to be steered regularly to avoid losing speed or colliding.

There was no joint statement or formal meeting “deliverables”. The senior administration official said there was no expectation before the summit that there would be any breakthrough, or that it would be “a fundamental starting point.”

“It was really (…) not only to develop these ways of managing competition responsibly, but also to ensure that as we move forward, the United States and China have some sort of stable situation, “said the official.

Xi’s meeting with Biden comes less than a week after China’s ruling Communist Party passed a resolution that analysts say makes it more likely that Xi will continue to rule as party leader beyond his term in office normal 10 years. This will be formalized at a party convention in the second half of next year.

At the heart of the friction between China and the United States are divergent views on what China’s rise as a global economic and military power means, analysts say.

The party says China faces an unprecedented opportunity, in which the East rises and the West declines. Biden, however, said he wanted to make sure the United States could compete with China and maintain its position as a world leader. Meanwhile, the two sides are talking about coexistence.

“The question is, in a way, what kind of coexistence? Said Susan Thornton, a former US diplomat who is now a senior researcher at the Paul Tsai China Center at Yale University Law School.

“They want a way to coexist with the United States where we’re not going to clash. But they also want to be able to protect, defend and advance their interests. And so that’s the basic conundrum, isn’t China, as a more powerful state, continue to advance its interests without this being a zero-sum loss for the United States? “