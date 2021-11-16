Turkish lira hits record high against US dollar | News | DW





The Turkish lira sank to a new all-time low against the US dollar on Tuesday, with many feeling the effects of the heavy toll of a plummeting currency, rising inflation and looming economic uncertainty. The worst performing emerging market currency, the Turkish lira fell nearly 4% to 10.36 against the US dollar at its lowest on Tuesday. Compared to a year ago, inflation climbed nearly 20% in October, although the independent inflation research group, made up of academics and former government officials, said it was more likely closer to 50%. Kadriye Dogru, 59, a market stall owner, widow and mother of two selling clothes at Ortakcilar Market in Istanbul, told The Associated Press: “I have never lived such a deplorable life. I fall asleep, I wake up and the prices have gone up. . I bought a five liter can of (cooking) oil, it was 40 lire. I went back, it was 80 lire. “ She added: “We don’t deserve this as a nation.” Fears of political interference Turkey’s economic woes are not only being inflicted by the heavy toll of the pandemic, but are also attributable to the political interventions and unorthodox economic beliefs of the country’s most powerful man, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan believes in lowering the cost of borrowing to stimulate growth. A cheap currency would theoretically stimulate growth, but economists disagree and the consequences of this approach are currently playing out in Turkey. Inflation causes price increases that translate into higher costs for imports, fuel, and basic household items, which are suddenly much more expensive. Turkish industries also depend on a wide range of imported raw materials. Since 2019, Erdogan has appointed four central bank governors and fired bankers who have resisted his calls to cut interest rates. Since September, Turkey’s central bank has raised interest rates by 3%. Turkey’s central bank is expected to announce its latest moves on Thursday. Foreign investors headed for the hills, dumping seemingly worthless assets as Turks converted their savings into hard currencies such as the US dollar and the euro as well as gold. Erdogan believes that if borrowing costs are reduced, the economy will take off despite skyrocketing inflation Erdogan: “We continue in fullness and abundance” Erdogan’s first years in office were marked by strong economic performance. Now, however, he continues to insist that the economy is robust and that Turkey will come out on top once the pandemic is over. “The shelves in Europe are empty, they are empty in the United States. Praise be to God, we continue with abundance and abundance,” he said. Erdogan’s administration has attacked supermarket chains in response to rising food prices. He ordered agricultural cooperatives to open 1,000 new stores across Turkey to reduce food prices. He also recently accused a group of students of “terrorism” for sleeping in parks to protest the high cost of housing. Ozlem Derici Sengul, economist and founding partner of Spinn Consulting in Istanbul, told AP: “There has been a massive sell-off in the financial markets just because of this central bank independence intervention. She stressed that “the dominant factor is the policy of the central bank”. Emerging markets economist Timothy Ash said: “It’s an interesting call that Erdogan’s team believe growth and jobs rather than fighting inflation will win them over in the next election,” currently scheduled. for 2023. ar / aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

