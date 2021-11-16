Prime Minister Modi opens the Purvanchal highway: “Development has replaced mafia and poverty”

Inaugurating the Purvanchal highway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sounded the trumpet for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, saying the previous government had done the people an injustice by “working for one family” , while the BJP “ushered in an era of unforeseen. development”. He also said there were areas in Uttar Pradesh previously “a hub of mafia and poverty”, but the highway is a testament to the development the state has witnessed in the recent past. .

When I laid the foundation stone for the Purvanchal highway three years ago, I never thought I was going to land here on a plane one day, Prime Minister Modi said. It is the highway to state development and will show the way for a new Uttar Pradesh. This highway reflects the modern facilities of UP. This highway is the highway of UP’s strong will. It is living proof of the fulfillment of the resolutions in UP, ”Modi said.

He added: Those who have the slightest doubt about the UP’s capabilities should come to Sultanpur today to witness it. Such a modern highway has now appeared where there was only a piece of land three or four years ago.

Built at an estimated cost of around Rs 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal highway will boost the economic development of the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, in particular the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur, according to a statement released by the government.

The highway departs from Chandsarai village in Lucknow district located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road and ends at Haidaria village on national road 31 in Ghazipur district. It is currently a six-lane highway and may be extended to eight lanes in the future.

In a veiled attack on the last regime, Modi said: The government before Yogiji did an injustice to the people of the UP. It is obvious how they discriminated against and worked for the welfare of their only family. The people of UP will take them out of the state development path for good.

Modi said that after taking office as Prime Minister he started many projects for the development of Uttar Pradesh. However, it was difficult to work due to the lack of cooperation from the state government at the time.

I used to be surprised at the situation 7-8 years ago. So in 2014, when you gave me the opportunity to serve this great nation, I began to go into the smallest details of its development. I initiated a lot of projects for UP. The poor received pucca houses, toilets were built in the houses so that the women did not need to go out to relieve themselves. We have tried to make sure that every house has electricity. But the then UP government did not cooperate. They were also afraid of upsetting their votes by standing next to me in public. I came as a deputy, and they disappeared after receiving me at the airport. They were ashamed because they had nothing to show as proof of their work, Modi said.

He added that having the BJP in power both in the Center and in the State guarantees comprehensive development. The balanced development of the country is important. Some regions ahead of the development race and some regions decades behind are not suitable for any country, he said.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday denounced the BJP government, accusing the state government of spending public money to attract crowds to the gatherings of Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah, and claimed that everyone in the state understood the BJP’s policy of “jumlas” (rhetoric).

The secretary general of Congress shared news clippings on Twitter that claimed public funds were being sought by officials to gather crowds for rallies. During the lockdown, when thousands of workers were walking back from Delhi to their villages in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP government did not provide them with a bus, ”Gandhi accused in a Hindi tweet. But the government is spending millions of hard-earned public money to bring crowds to the Prime Minister and Home Secretary’s rallies, she tweeted.

Everyone understood the BJP’s policy of “”jumlon ki dukaan, pheeke pakwaan (rhetorical policy, weak in substance) ”. Therefore, efforts are being made to save face by investing millions of dollars, she said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP government takes credit for SP’s work on the Purvanchal highway. “We hope that by now the people of Lucknow must have memorized the length of the ‘Samajwadi Purvanchal Expressway’,” Yadav tweeted.

However, UP BJP fired back, alleging that Yadav was troubled that the 341 km road was built without corruption.

In a Hindi tweet, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said Akhilesh-ji felt troubled by the speed of the UP’s twin-engine government. Akhilesh-ji believes that the single rupee corruption has not been committed and that the 341 km Purvanchal highway is ready. If he had been in power, he would have built a two-lane highway, while the money for the rest of the four-lane would have filled his coffers.

