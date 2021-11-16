President Jokowi suggested cabinet reshuffle, there are 3 names mentioned





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was encouraged to reshuffle his cabinet.

INDOSPORT.COM – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is encouraged to reshuffle his cabinet so that the performance of his government does not continue to be called into question. This encouragement was conveyed by Jokowi Mania Volunteers (JoMan) represented by General President Imanuel Ebenezer in Jakarta on Tuesday (11/16/21). “There has to be a reshuffle. It can’t be done,” he said. He also revealed that a number of ministers whom they proposed to replace President Jokowi had been announced to the public. They are the Minister of the Interior, Tito Karnavian; Minister of Agriculture, Yasin Limpo; Minister of Commerce, Muhammad Lutfi; and the Minister of ATR, Sofyan Djalil. These names, Emmanuel said, had been proposed before the first reshuffle. “Now we add that the people involved in the PCR case must also be reshuffled. Luhut (LBP) too, Erick (Erick Thohir) too, Bahlil Lahadalia too,” he added. Imanuel revealed that the problem is that if the PCR problem continues to arise in the community and Jokowi does not immediately make a reshuffle in the near future, the problem will further damage his image at the end of his second term. “That is the problem. If President Jokowi does not make a quick and proper decision, the issue of the PCR will pollute the government itself. So a reshuffle must be carried out immediately,” he said. In addition, Emmanuel also revealed that next year will be a critical year for the Jokowi administration. Because next year, the ministers who have political interests in 2024 will endeavor to find funds as capital to smooth their agenda, either to appoint themselves or to support certain candidates. This phenomenon can also jeopardize the functioning of President Jokowi’s government, which is highly undesirable by Emmanuel and the JoMans. “Because 2022 will be a very critical year for Mr. Jokowi, if there is no reshuffle, it is not at the end of the second term of Mr. Jokowi’s government that it is littered with gangs.” , did he declare. News of the reshuffle itself had indeed emerged of late. Despite this, President Jokowi admitted that he would not be reshuffling his current cabinet. Read the original news on Akurat.co Disclaimer : This article is a collaboration between Indosport.com and AkuratCo. Questions relating to writing, photos, videos, graphics and the entire content of the article are the responsibility of AkuratCo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indosport.com/ragam/20211116/presiden-jokowi-disarankan-reshuffle-kabinet-ada-3-nama-disebut The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

