Trump urges court to rescind January 6 committee’s ‘rubber stamp’





Former President Trump's lawyers have asked an appeals court to overturn a judge's ruling that would allow the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to turn over hundreds of pages of White House documents to the House select committee on Jan.6.

In a brief filed with the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, Trump’s legal team argued that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan’s ruling is essentially a “rubber stamp” for the committee and would upend the balance of power between executive and legislative powers.

“The stakes in this case are high,” the file read. “A decision upholding the committees’ request to NARA would have enormous consequences, forever changing the dynamic between political branches. It is naive to assume that the fallout will be limited to President Trump or the events of January 6, 2021. Every Congress will say something unprecedented about “this president” to justify a request for its presidential records.

“In these hyper-partisan times, Congress will increasingly and inevitably use this new weapon to perpetually harass its political rival. “

Trump quickly appealed after Chutkan ruled in favor of the committee last week and obtained a temporary injunction from the DC Circuit just a day before NARA began turning the files over to the committee.

Trump’s lawyers argued that the demand for the documents was too broad and that the Biden administration’s refusal to honor the former president’s claims about executive privilege violates his constitutional rights.

But Chutkan ruled last week that Trump, as the former president, had little power to interfere in such an exchange between the sitting president and Congress.

“The legislature and the executive believe that the balance of action and public interest is well served by the inquiry of the select committees,” wrote the judge, appointed by Obama. “The tribunal will not question the two branches of government that have historically negotiated their own solutions to Congress’ demands for presidential documents.”

The former president’s legal team told the DC Circuit on Tuesday that if Chutkan’s decision is upheld, it will open up future presidents to pervasive harassment from Congress.

“If the committee’s request is upheld, there will be no limitation on the presidential files that Congress may consider,” they wrote in the file.

“Passing the new district court rule would allow Congress to empower itself to investigate and undermine the authority of both the executive branch and the judiciary of the federal government,” Trump’s lawyers added. . “It would overturn any notion of separate and co-equal branches of government.”

The appeals court expedited Trump’s appeal, with responses from the committee and the Biden administration expected next week. A three-judge panel will hear oral arguments in the case on November 30.

