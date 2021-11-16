Trump urges appeals court to limit Jan 6 committee’s access to White House documents





WASHINGTON Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to honor its demand that executive privilege should prevent the House committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol d ‘get dozens of documents from the White House.

The committee has asked the National Archives to turn over memos, emails, tapes of White House conversations and visitor logs, as it researches the origins of the attack.

But Jesse Binnall, an attorney for the former president, said the committee had no proper legislative objective to search for the documents and instead launched the investigation to “intimidate and harass President Trump and his closest advisers under pretext to investigate the events of January 6 ”. 2021. “

The committee requested the files of the National Archives because it keeps all the documents of past administrations. Trump has asserted executive privilege over certain items, but President Joe Biden said the files should be released to Congress, citing the importance of the committee’s work.

United States District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan ordered the National Archives to turn over the material, but the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia granted a brief stay of its order, in order to examine the matter further.

A major question in the dispute is what authority a former president has to assert executive privilege. The United States Supreme Court has ruled in a dispute between former President Richard Nixon and the National Archives that former presidents retain some ability to assert privilege. But he said the current president is in the best position to assess when such claims should be honored.

Trump’s lawyers have said Judge Chutkan erroneously concluded that a sitting president has sole power to decide when a claim for executive privilege should be honored.

“This move would undermine the foundation of executive privilege and cripple all executive officials who rely on privilege for the proper functioning of government,” Binnall said in court documents filed Tuesday.

“Every president, cabinet member and adviser would be crippled by the fact that a subsequent president of a rival political party could simply waive his privileges and expose confidential executive communications to the world.”

Binnall also said the committee’s request for documents was too broad, ahead of the month-long attack on the Capitol. Some of the requests target files as early as April 2020, when the administration was struggling to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic. “The need for a president to receive full, frank and confidential advice from his advisers is at its peak in times of crisis, such as a global pandemic,” he said.

Lawyers for the House and National Archives committee will file their written responses next week, and the appeals court will hear oral argument from the courtroom on November 30. A decision is expected to follow soon after, as the court is dealing with the matter on an expedited basis. .

