PMModi highlights CAG’s legacy; unveils Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue on Audit Diwas





To commemorate the first Audit Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue at the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in New Delhi on Tuesday, November 16. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that although the institutions disappear after a few decades, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) is a legacy that every generation should cherish. Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the CAG office. He is here to participate in the program marking the first Audit Diwas. pic.twitter.com/EYz9EqcVgc ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2021 Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet: “The Diwas audit seeks to highlight the rich contributions of the CAG to enhance transparency and good governance.” Prime Minister Modi noted during the inauguration that there are very few institutions that become stronger, more mature and meaningful over time. The Prime Minister said that the CAG has the advantage from an external point of view when evaluating the activities of the government. “We are making systematic improvements using whatever you tell us, we see it as cooperation,” ANI news agency said quoting Prime Minister Modi. PM Modi unveils Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue The Prime Minister said that due to the lack of transparency in the country’s banking sector, many practices have taken place, causing banks’ NPAs (non-performing assets) to grow at an ever-increasing rate. “You are fully aware of the work done previously to sweep NPAs under the rug,” PM added. “However, we have honestly revealed to the nation the realities of past regimes, the real situation. To find a solution,” the Prime Minister said. He described the sale of unused and underused assets as a courageous move that helped the economy recover. “The decision is being debated and applauded around the world,” he added. He noted during the inaugural Diwas audit that the CAG has evolved rapidly adopting new methods and now uses advanced analysis tools, geospatial data and satellite imagery. Over time, the institution had grown in importance and built up a legacy. “In the 21st century, data is information, and our history will be seen and understood through data in the future. Data will define history in the future,” he said. CAG’s studies of current government projects can be a source of information and inspiration for future generations. According to a PTI report, Audit Diwas is observed to commemorate the historic beginnings of the CAG and the contribution it has made to governance, transparency and accountability over the years. The university was established in 1858. (With inputs from ANI / PTI) Image: PTI, ANI

