President Jokowi immediately inaugurates Andika Perkasa as TNI commander





The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), will inaugurate Andika Perkasa as the new TNI commander on Wednesday (11/17/21).

INDOSPORT.COM – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, will inaugurate Andika Perkasa as the new TNI commander on Wednesday (11/17/21). The news was revealed directly by the president during the inauguration of Section 1 of the Serang-Panimbang toll road, Serang-Rangkasbitung section on Tuesday (11/16/21). “The investiture of the commander of the (TNI) will take place tomorrow, God willing,” President Jokowi said. This was also confirmed by the head of the presidential secretariat, Heru Budi Hartono, to reporters in Jakarta today. “In accordance with the president’s stopper at the inauguration of the toll highway in Serang, he announced that the appointment of a commander will be made tomorrow,” Heru said. In addition to inaugurating Andika Perkasa as TNI commander, President Jokowi is also due to inaugurate a number of ambassadors in friendly countries on the same day. “Yes, there are two agendas,” Heru said. Although President Jokowi has confirmed that the investiture of the TNI commander will take place tomorrow, he has denied that the inauguration will take place at the same time. reshuffle cabinet. “Not yet (reworked), tomorrow the investiture of the Commander-in-Chief (only),” the president said. Although it has been confirmed that the inauguration will take place tomorrow, Indonesian House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said his party has yet to receive an official invitation from the Palace regarding the agenda. “I am not sure because so far we have not received the invitation,” Dasco said during a meeting in the Indonesian Parliament, Jakarta on Tuesday (11/16/21). “But we will leave the mechanism to the Palace, which has its own calendar which of course is adjusted to that of the president,” he added. Previously, Jokowi had confirmed that he would inaugurate the army chief of staff, General Andika Perkasa, as TNI commander to replace Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, who is retiring. As is known, on November 3, 2021, President Jokowi submitted the name of Andika Perkasa as a candidate for the post of commander of TNI in the Indonesian House of Representatives, which was subsequently approved after holding a aptitude test. After that, the DPR RI agreed on the results of the adequacy test of Commission I in a plenary meeting. Today, Andika Perkasa is just one step away from becoming the new commander of the TNI. Read the original news on Akurat.co Disclaimer : This article is a collaboration between Indosport.com and AkuratCo. Questions relating to writing, photos, videos, graphics and the entire content of the article are the responsibility of AkuratCo

