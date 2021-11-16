Boris Johnson backs ban on MPs from working as paid consultants as happened | Politics





Tulip Siddiq told MPs she grew increasingly frustrated with the government as they ignored the elephant in the room that the debt had become linked to Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffes’ detention in Iran and had to be paid to get her release. During a busy debate at Westminster Hall which saw MPs from all parties competing for a seat in the room, Siddiq also read a letter from Zaghari-Ratcliffes’ husband Richard in which he revealed that the Prime Minister had passed him one day during his 21-day hunger strike. outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Siddiq said: In six years of dealing with our government, I have become increasingly frustrated that when I deal with government ministers, they ignore the elephant in the room, i.e. the fact that this matter is now linked to the 400m that we have as a country owes Iran. She added: We have seen that it is no coincidence that whenever there is movement on the IMS (International Military Services) tribunal hearing, we see movement on the Nazanins case. When the IMS court hearing was delayed earlier this year, Nazanin received a call asking him to come to court because we need to talk to you. Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, said other countries had succeeded in securing the release of their citizens from Iran, asking: How come the United States, Australia, France and Germany have all succeeded in negotiating their citizens arbitrarily detained in Iran and yet we have made no progress? Liberal Democrats spokesperson for foreign affairs Layla Moran said the UK should call the Iranians bluff, adding: If the Iranian government says debt is breaking down the barrier and it still doesn’t release these hostages, we are showing the Iranian government the evil regime it is . I don’t see the downside. Minister of Foreign Affairs James smartly told MPs the government shares their frustration over the detention of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other British nationals in Iran. He added: A number of members raised the issue of the International Military Services debt. As I have said several times in the House, the UK government recognizes that we have a legal duty to repay this debt and we continue to explore all legal options to resolve this 40 year old case. But we have always been clear that we do not accept dual British nationalities being used as diplomatic leverage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2021/nov/16/conservative-mps-boris-johnson-sleaze-report-christopher-chope-commons-uk-politics-live-latest-updates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos