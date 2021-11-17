Politics
Turkish states support opening of Zangazur corridor
The heads of the Turkish states unanimously supported the opening of the Zangazur corridor which will ensure an uninterrupted land link between the Turkish countries.
President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that the Zangazur Corridor was one of the many opportunities created by Azerbaijan’s victory in the second Karabakh war with Armenia last year.
“I think that the opening of the Zangazur corridor in terms of transport will open up new opportunities for the whole region,” he said. noted at the Summit of the Organization of Turkish States, formerly known as the Cooperation Council of Turkish Speaking States, in Istanbul on November 12. “The Zangazur Corridor is a project that can unite the Turkish world, Europe and our neighbors, and active work is currently underway to achieve this project.
The Zangazur Corridor is a strategic route that connects mainland Azerbaijan with its southwestern enclave of Nakhichevan and further to Turkey through the territory of modern Armenia. The launch of the multimodal corridor would benefit all the nations of the region and contribute to Eurasian trade.
The corridor is seen as a vital link that could help integrate Turkish economies with a Nominal GDP of $ 1.1 trillion. It will strengthen economic and trade cooperation in the geography covering more than 4,700 kilometers from Central Asia to the Middle East and Europe.
President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan laid the foundation stone for the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway – the section of the Zangazur corridor in Azerbaijan on October 26, 2021. President Aliyev then said that Azerbaijan and Turkey are taking practical measures to realize the corridor, and these measures will achieve the desired results in the near future.
Arif Keskin, Middle East analyst and researcher at Turkish think tank Fikir Turu, said the Zangazur Corridor would both end the blockade of the Nakhichevan region and reshape Azerbaijan’s role in networks of regional communication.
“Azerbaijan’s primary intention is to revive the geopolitical opportunities of Nakhichevan and break it out of the blockade by gaining land access to Nakhichevan and Turkey. The fact that Nakhichevan does not have a land link with Azerbaijan reduces the mobility of Azerbaijan and Turkey, ”Keskin said. Explain.
According to him, Azerbaijan also aims to increase its importance in the Eurasian geography by becoming the center of Russia, the Caucasus and the road and energy transit of Central Asia and to connect Turkey and the Turkish world via the Zangazur corridor. .
“Azerbaijan presents the Zangazur Corridor as one of the foundations of regional stability, prosperity, cooperation and peace. It also aims to make it a useful geopolitical opportunity to normalize and perpetuate its relations with Armenia and secure its gains in the second Karabakh war.
The opening of the Zangazur Corridor is included in the declaration negotiated by Russia signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 10, 2020, ending the 44-day war in the latter’s Karabakh region. The launch of the corridor is part of the plans to unblock all transport and communication links in the post-war region.
Armenia and Azerbaijan had been in an armed conflict for almost 30 years over the Karabakh region (Garabakh), which is an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan. Armenia launched a full-fledged military aggression against Azerbaijan after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. The bloody war lasted until a ceasefire in 1994 and saw Armenia occupy 20 percent of internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan. More than 30,000 Azerbaijanis have been killed and a million have been evicted from these lands as part of a brutal ethnic cleansing policy carried out by Armenia.
On September 27, 2020, the decades-old conflict between the two countries escalated after Armenian forces deployed on occupied Azerbaijani lands shelled military positions and civilian settlements in Azerbaijan. During the 44-day counterattack operations, Azerbaijani forces liberated more than 300 settlements, including the towns of Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli and Shusha, from nearly 30 years of illegal Armenian occupation. The war ended with a tripartite declaration signed on November 10 by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia. Under the declaration, Armenia also returned the occupied districts of Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin to Azerbaijan.
Sources
2/ https://caspiannews.com/news-detail/turkic-states-support-opening-of-zangazur-corridor-2021-11-15-0/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]