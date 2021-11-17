Turkish states support opening of Zangazur corridor

The heads of the Turkish states unanimously supported the opening of the Zangazur corridor which will ensure an uninterrupted land link between the Turkish countries.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that the Zangazur Corridor was one of the many opportunities created by Azerbaijan’s victory in the second Karabakh war with Armenia last year.

“I think that the opening of the Zangazur corridor in terms of transport will open up new opportunities for the whole region,” he said. noted at the Summit of the Organization of Turkish States, formerly known as the Cooperation Council of Turkish Speaking States, in Istanbul on November 12. “The Zangazur Corridor is a project that can unite the Turkish world, Europe and our neighbors, and active work is currently underway to achieve this project.

The Zangazur Corridor is a strategic route that connects mainland Azerbaijan with its southwestern enclave of Nakhichevan and further to Turkey through the territory of modern Armenia. The launch of the multimodal corridor would benefit all the nations of the region and contribute to Eurasian trade.

The corridor is seen as a vital link that could help integrate Turkish economies with a Nominal GDP of $ 1.1 trillion. It will strengthen economic and trade cooperation in the geography covering more than 4,700 kilometers from Central Asia to the Middle East and Europe.

President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan laid the foundation stone for the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway – the section of the Zangazur corridor in Azerbaijan on October 26, 2021. President Aliyev then said that Azerbaijan and Turkey are taking practical measures to realize the corridor, and these measures will achieve the desired results in the near future.

Arif Keskin, Middle East analyst and researcher at Turkish think tank Fikir Turu, said the Zangazur Corridor would both end the blockade of the Nakhichevan region and reshape Azerbaijan’s role in networks of regional communication.

“Azerbaijan’s primary intention is to revive the geopolitical opportunities of Nakhichevan and break it out of the blockade by gaining land access to Nakhichevan and Turkey. The fact that Nakhichevan does not have a land link with Azerbaijan reduces the mobility of Azerbaijan and Turkey, ”Keskin said. Explain.

According to him, Azerbaijan also aims to increase its importance in the Eurasian geography by becoming the center of Russia, the Caucasus and the road and energy transit of Central Asia and to connect Turkey and the Turkish world via the Zangazur corridor. .

“Azerbaijan presents the Zangazur Corridor as one of the foundations of regional stability, prosperity, cooperation and peace. It also aims to make it a useful geopolitical opportunity to normalize and perpetuate its relations with Armenia and secure its gains in the second Karabakh war.

The opening of the Zangazur Corridor is included in the declaration negotiated by Russia signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 10, 2020, ending the 44-day war in the latter’s Karabakh region. The launch of the corridor is part of the plans to unblock all transport and communication links in the post-war region.

Armenia and Azerbaijan had been in an armed conflict for almost 30 years over the Karabakh region (Garabakh), which is an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan. Armenia launched a full-fledged military aggression against Azerbaijan after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. The bloody war lasted until a ceasefire in 1994 and saw Armenia occupy 20 percent of internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan. More than 30,000 Azerbaijanis have been killed and a million have been evicted from these lands as part of a brutal ethnic cleansing policy carried out by Armenia.

On September 27, 2020, the decades-old conflict between the two countries escalated after Armenian forces deployed on occupied Azerbaijani lands shelled military positions and civilian settlements in Azerbaijan. During the 44-day counterattack operations, Azerbaijani forces liberated more than 300 settlements, including the towns of Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli and Shusha, from nearly 30 years of illegal Armenian occupation. The war ended with a tripartite declaration signed on November 10 by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia. Under the declaration, Armenia also returned the occupied districts of Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin to Azerbaijan.