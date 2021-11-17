Trump warns of giving too much power to Congress as he seeks to keep White House files secret





The court choosing not to prevent the House select committee from accessing presidential records – which the Biden administration supports – “would forever change the dynamic between political branches,” Trump’s legal team wrote. “In these hyper-partisan times, Congress will increasingly and inevitably use this new weapon to perpetually harass its political rival.

Some of the documents Trump has sought to keep secret include records of White House visitors, call logs and notes from his top advisers related to January 6 and his claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. , according to an affidavit from the National Archives.

Trump’s filing in the DC Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday is the first time he’s made his argument in the major separation of powers appeal.

The former president’s arguments are based on allegations he has already made unsuccessfully in court. In the appeal, Trump says he should be able to protect some records of his presidency by invoking executive privilege, and that the House’s reasons for seeking the records are not strong enough. A decision that does not allow former presidents to protect their documents, adds his legal team, “will have a direct and immediate impact on the advice given to presidents, by President Biden and all who follow him,” according to the file. court. .

Trump is also embracing an idea that lower court judge Tanya Chutkan of the DC District Court raised in a previous round of justice, where she criticized the House for the breadth of its demands for information in the January 6 survey.

“The power of Congress is not unlimited, regardless of the presidential dictate,” Trump’s team wrote on Tuesday.

Trump lost the case at the lower court level. The DC Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments later this month on whether Trump, as the former president, can control the files the National Archives is about to turn over to the House.

Chutkan had already ruled against Trump on almost all of his arguments. She found that her wishes could not overcome the current president’s decision to release the documents to the House, noting that “presidents are not kings.”

The House and the Biden administration, which represent the Archives, are expected to table their responses to Trump’s arguments next week. Three DC Circuit judges, Patricia Millett, Robert Wilkins and Ketanji Brown Jackson, all of whom have been nominated by Democratic presidents, will hear oral argument on November 30.

As of now, they have temporarily blocked the National Archives from releasing files from the Trump era. Jackson previously wrote, in a ruling she rendered against Trump years ago in a separate executive privilege case, that “Presidents are not kings” – a strong signal that he will have a difficult case to deal with. bring to the court of appeal.

