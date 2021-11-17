Another lane or the highway

At the end of last month, a traumatized global Armenian nation received the latest in a series of evil images that should ultimately make us wake up, throw up and get up collectively.

It featured the genocidal presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev, laying the groundwork for a highway in occupied Artsakh that they say violates the borders of the Republic of Armenia.

As reported in Turan, Erdogan asked the chairman of the Azerbaijani State Roads Agency Saleh Mammadov: You are going to the Armenian border, aren’t you? Are you going further? Mammadov replied: Yes, we will go to the other side. With the help of God, we will go to Istanbul, in Europe.

The highway is part of the great Zangezur corridor that Aliyev threatens to unite the entire Turkish world, sparking inevitable comparisons with the pan-Turanist (or pan-Turkish) ideology that led the Young Turks to commit the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek genocides in 1915..

Unfortunately, Armenians have grown used to this kind of expansionist rhetoric since 1915, when much of historic Armenia was occupied by the Ottomans. We were reminded of this last year, when Azerbaijan attacked Artsakh with the help of its big brother Turkey, and then moved away with most of Nagorno-Karabakh after ethnically cleansing dozens. thousands of people in the process.

What Turkey and Azerbaijan are doing is not under the control of the Armenians. However, the Armenians can mount a defense against such an offensive. Sadly, Armenia appears to be a global nation that is on a losing streak, a rut that we cannot get out of.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is arguably the biggest loser in this regrettable losing streak, especially given his impressive but populist rise to power by rallying to corruption less than four years ago.

In another recent interview on state television, the man who fiercely threatens his political opposition continued his comparatively weak approach like wet lettuce to his murderous external enemy.

Pashinyan claimed that all roads were being considered by the Armenian government, including the one Erdogan and Aliyev celebrated above. In addition, he danced around every opportunity to criticize Azerbaijan, respectfully asking them to stop the border skirmishes so that the demarcation and demarcation of the borders begin.

He also said that the process of redistributing these borders has nothing to do with the status of the Republic of Artsakh, which would be decided under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group. Restoring economic ties with Armenia’s aggressive neighbors would also be treated as a separate case, sensationalizing that Ankaras suggested the 3 + 3 framework was acceptable for future cooperation with the genocide-denying dictatorship.

In addition, Pashinyan never referred to the Republic of Artsakh by name and stated that he had a mandate from the Armenian people to sign any document that would establish peace.

While there were many contributors to the biggest capitulation in Armenian history signed a year ago, the losing title is based on a series of compelling facts:

Despite his belligerent rhetoric upstream, Pashinyan was ultimately not prepared for the war of September 27, 2020;

He withdrew the professional Armenian Army from its participation in Artsakh just 10 days after the start of the said war, leading observers to believe it was the first of many concessions;

He has repeatedly lied saying he wins the war in almost daily appearances on social media;

He lost the war in a total surrender on November 9, 2020, a day after declaring that the battle for Shushi was continuing, even conceding territories that the Azerbaijani army had still not reached and had never been. to negotiate in the pre-war negotiations;

He released all Azerbaijani prisoners of war but did not receive the same in return. Then, to secure the release of a few dozen of the hundreds believed to be captive in Bakus, Pashinyan conceded strategic cards that accelerate Azerbaijan’s ability to settle in the occupied Armenian territories;

He responded weakly when Azerbaijan encroached on the territories of Armenia proper, allowing the offending army to establish a permanent camp in what were villages and towns inhabited by Armenians for millennia;

He continued to withdraw his troops to avoid confrontation, even calling Armenian cities by their invented Azerbaijani names and declaring himself ready for border demarcation using extinct Soviet maps as a guide.

By listing these failures (and many that have no doubt been forgotten), it is evident that the only victory Pashinyan has achieved since the war began over a year ago was in the legislative elections of 2021, where his party won a reduced majority. govern for another five years.

While acknowledging that a victory is a victory, the reduction in support for Pashinyan is not to be sneezed at. A drop from 70.4% in 2018 to 53.95% in 2021 is an unprecedented drop in the popularity of an Armenian leader.

Considering that since these 2021 polls, Armenia has witnessed a new encroachment of Azerbaijani forces on Armenian lands, an exodus of citizens to pastures abroad and another wave of infections and COVID-19 hospitalizations (resulting from the Pashinyans’ mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic in an unvaccinated country). nation), it would be safe to assume that its support has waned.

Indeed, it was a victory against opponents led by forces supported by the two previous Armenian heads of state, the Armenian Alliance Robert Kocharyans and the Serzh Sargsyans I Have Honor Alliance who together did not managed to collect only 26.33% of the vote, despite well-funded election campaigns. which only managed to attract the turnout of 49.37 percent of eligible voters.

Unfortunately, objectively analyzing the electorate from the polls, it would be difficult to argue that this opposition has capitalized on the Pashinyans’ continued slide to consolidate their place as a serious alternative leader for the Armenian people.

This is an opposition frustrated by their characterization of former corrupt officials of the country, but it is a label that has been fairly or unfairly stuck. The opposition is also frustrated that years of propaganda from Soviet times to today have portrayed them as unelected. The opposition also believes that elections should be about ideas and ideals rather than individuals, but Armenia’s history and geopolitical trends in the region favor an identity politics focused on individuals.

Despite the challenges facing the opposition, a paradigm shift is a necessity. Armenia needs another path or it will be a highway that will represent hell for the security and sovereignty of the country.

Another way could mean that the current opposition is finding its way to launch the mass outcry needed to topple Pashinyan. There have also been murmurs in Armenia which give weight to a third way. Ruben Vardanyan, Arman Tatoyan, Abraham Gasparyan and others all have supporters who support them towards greater political ambition.

It remains to be seen whether these people, the current opposition or others are the ticket to extended freedom for Armenia. Any alternative leadership should not overlook that populism and individualism will play an essential role in bringing the masses together. It was only the individuals Levon, Raffi, Nikol who succeeded in mobilizing the masses towards movements that threatened to change the status quo.

If, as Putin confirmed, Shushi and Hadrut had never been negotiating in the negotiations before this war, then the sovereign territories of Armenia certainly were not either. As Azerbaijan and Turkey openly threaten to build a road within Armenia’s internationally recognized borders, it is certain that a new leadership that was not part of the defeats and surrenders of 2020 will give ‘Armenia the best chance to achieve a more amicable result through negotiations. A new leadership will surely have a better chance of bringing the Armenians together to accept this outcome amicably.

This is more necessary than ever. A pro-Armenia, pro-Artsakh, pro-Diaspora, unifying populism. Another lane or the highway.