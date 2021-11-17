Federal judge questions Democrats’ efforts to secure Trump’s tax returns





A federal judge on Tuesday questioned a House committee prosecution of former President Trump Donald Trump’s House Freedom Caucus elects Representative Scott Perry as new President Meadows “between a rock and hard space” with Trump on the 6th January, the On The Money Biden panel closes infrastructure week MORE tax returns.

During a hearing in a long-running House Ways and Means Committee trial, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden appeared concerned about the prospect of allowing the panel to obtain Trump’s personal files.

During an exchange, he questioned the Justice Department lawyer for the Biden administration about the agency’s overthrow in the case.

“If Congress changes hands in a few years here and a Republican Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee asks for Hunter Biden’s tax returns, are we just going to say, ‘Oh, sure. You know, we have to defer to Congress. They said they were interested in legislating presidential families, so we have to put them back ‘? Is that going to be the administration’s position? McFadden said.

The judge said he was also grappling with comments from committee chairman Rep. Richard Neal Richard Edmund Neal Democrats at odds over changes from SALT MORE (Mass.), And other Democrats over the search for tax returns that suggest “something else is going on” other than a valid legislative objective.

It’s unclear how McFadden, a person appointed by Trump, might rule on the case or if he thinks the Democrats’ various political comments on the tax returns would outweigh any valid purpose of the request.

The case has evolved slowly for more than two years since the committee sued the IRS for tax returns in July 2019.

The Justice Department reversed its position in court this year, saying the committee has the right to obtain tax returns under a law that requires the IRS to provide these documents to the Ways and Means Committee. on demand.

Trump’s lawyers filed a new complaint in August aimed at preventing the Biden administration from complying with the committee’s request. They argue that the committee has no valid legislative objective for tax returns and that the request is only conceived as an attack on the former president.

“The demands are tailored and, in practice, will only affect President Trump,” the file said. “The demands target President Trump because he is a Republican and a political opponent. campaigns. “

The committee maintained that tax returns are important because “Trump’s actions and statements have raised unprecedented and serious concerns about his tax compliance and entanglements overseas and the IRS’s ability to enforce the tax laws against him while he was president.

“Compared to past presidents, Mr. Trump’s returns appear to be overly large and complex, reflecting his sprawling domestic and international business activities, which begs the question of whether the IRS has the resources and authority to review these returns as effectively as necessary for a president, ”the committee’s lawyers said in a court filing last month.

“And he has repeatedly attacked the IRS and its audits of him both as a presidential candidate and as president, which has raised the important question of whether IRS employees are properly protected against the president’s attempts to unduly influence his audits, ”they added.

It’s unclear when McFadden could rule on the case. In the months since his departure, Trump continued his various legal battles against Congressional investigations into him and his administration.

On November 30, a federal appeals court will hear oral arguments in the former president’s trial aimed at preventing the January 6 House select committee from obtaining numerous internal files from his White House.

