Xi Jinping warns Joe Biden about Taiwan during long virtual summit

As the goal was to resolve an increasingly volatile relationship between giant economic and geopolitical competitors, the tension over Taiwan, an autonomous democracy claimed by China, weighed heavily.

Washington:US President Joe Biden and Chinese Xi Jinping exchanged strong warnings about Taiwan’s future during a virtual summit intended to establish “safeguards” against the conflict between their rival superpowers.

The video link summit, held Monday night in Washington and Tuesday morning in Beijing, lasted “three and a half hours longer than expected,” a senior US official told reporters.

“The conversation was respectful and direct.”

As the goal was to sort out an increasingly volatile relationship between giant economic and geopolitical competitors, the tension over Taiwan, an autonomous democracy claimed by China, was significant.

Chinese state media reported after the summit that Xi warned Biden that encouraging Taiwan independence would be “playing with fire.”

“Some people in the United States intend to ‘use Taiwan to control China.’ This trend is very dangerous and it’s like playing with fire, and those who play with fire will get burned,” a- he declared, quoted by Xinhua News Agency.

The White House reading after the summit was considerably more measured, but between the lines, Biden’s pullback against Beijing’s increasingly aggressive stance towards Taiwan was clear.

“On Taiwan, President Biden stressed that the United States (…) strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or to undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” the Minister said. White House press release.

The statement reiterated the long-standing US policy which does not recognize Taiwan’s independence but supports the island’s defense.

According to the US official, who asked not to be identified, there was “a prolonged discussion on Taiwan” during the summit.

Biden also voiced his “concerns” over broader issues of human rights abuses and mass repression against Uyghurs in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

The two leaders have spoken by phone twice since Biden’s inauguration in January, but with Xi refusing to travel overseas due to the pandemic, an online video meeting was the only option before an in-person summit .

Avoid falling into conflict

The White House stressed that it neither expected nor obtained concrete changes at the summit. Rather, the goal was to build on previous contacts with Xi to manage a relationship too important to fail.

Speaking from the White House to Xi on a television screen, Biden said it was their “responsibility as leaders of China and the United States to ensure that competition between our countries does not escalate. not in conflict, whether intentional or not “.

“We need to establish common sense safeguards,” he said.

Instead, the goal should be “simple and straightforward competition,” Biden said, promising a “frank” discussion.

Xi, speaking from Beijing, called Biden “my old friend,” but said their countries need to work more closely.

“We face multiple challenges together. As the world’s two largest economies and permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and the United States must increase communication and cooperation,” he said. he declared, speaking through an interpreter during brief public remarks, before their departure. behind closed doors.

Biden and Xi both stressed the need to work together on major global issues, especially COVID-19[female[feminine and climate change.

“A strong and stable Sino-US relationship” is necessary “to safeguard a peaceful and stable international environment,” Xi said.

Biden gets a domestic boost

Relations between the superpowers collapsed under President Donald Trump, who launched a trade war with China while attacking Beijing’s response to an international investigation into the origins of the Covid pandemic in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Biden redefined confrontation more broadly as a struggle between democracy and autocracy.

It received a boost on Monday when it enacted a $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure package, the largest of its kind in more than half a century. Biden describes the initiative as an important step in making up for years of intensive investment by the Chinese government, proving that democracies can compete.

“The world is changing,” he said in a speech at the White House. “We have to be ready.”

While the daily tone is less erratic than in Trump’s day, the tension over Taiwan in particular threatens to escalate into dangerous new territory.

China has stepped up military activities near Taiwan in recent years, with a record number of warplanes entering the island’s air defense zone in October.

The United States says it supports Taiwan’s self-defense but is ambiguous as to whether it would step in to help directly.

In the brief comments to reporters, Xi referred to each country that has to “manage our internal affairs,” but did not mention the US criticism of Beijing’s saber strikes around Taiwan, the massive violations. human rights or other sensitive points.

China’s Foreign Ministry on Monday entrusted Biden with the responsibility of improving relations.

“We hope that the United States will work in the same direction as China to come to an agreement,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.