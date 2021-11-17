Mary Trump says uncle Donald will risk running in 2024 despite humiliating 2020 loss





Former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump has changed her mind about her uncle running for president again, now she believes he might try to return to the White House in 2024.

I thought it was impossible because he was defeated so badly [in 2020]. It was such a humiliating loss that I thought he would never expose himself to that kind of narcissistic injury again, Ms Trump told The Daily Beasts The New Abnormal podcast.

But Republicans have gained ground since Mr Trumps’ defeat in 2020 and they could cause devastating damage to Democrats midway through 2022.

If Donald gets to the point where he believes that if he ran he couldn’t lose, why wouldn’t he run? He has so many problems, legally, criminally and civilly, said Ms. Trump.

I grew up in a family where kindness was seen as a weakness and cruelty was seen as a legitimate strategy to get what you wanted, she said on the podcast.

She added that there was still hope for President Joe Biden despite his crumbling poll notes.

What is completely excluded from the narrative is the absolutely horrible hand that Biden received. Look what he had to face, she said.

If the Democrats lost the House, they were going to get an impeachment of Joe Biden, host Molly Jong-Fast said. You could be brought up there to, for example, be disloyal to your uncle. I mean, it’s really scary what could happen.

In November 2020, Ms Trump told CNN that she didn’t think her uncle would run again. I know he said he would and it’s weird because it’s conceding the loss now, but I think it was originally offered as a way to appease him and his ego. , but he will never put himself in a position where he can lose like this again.

Running again would mean that for four years he essentially plays a supporting role, which will be very difficult for him to hold, she added at the time. In four years, he will be the same age as Joe Biden. However, Donald is a very unhealthy person, he has a terrible diet, he doesn’t exercise, he has psychological issues that still go untreated so I can’t even imagine hell could even run in four years.

But since the election, Mr. Trump has continued to make the baseless claim that he lost to fraud with the support of a large number of Republicans.

Mr. Trump also faces legal issues. Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg faces trial on charges of a number of financial crimes.

A select House committee is also reviewing Mr. Trump’s actions regarding the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. Its former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was indicted this weekend with contempt of Congress after refusing to comply with a subpoena.

Ms Trump now believes her uncle could run again, that he is willing to risk another loss amid growing legal threats.

