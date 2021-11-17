US judge rejects Trump tariffs on imported solar panels





NEW YORK, Nov. 16 (Reuters) – A U.S. trade judge on Tuesday overturned a decision by then-President Donald Trump to allow the reimposition of tariffs on certain imported solar panels.

The decision of Judge Gary Katzmann of the US Court of International Trade is a defeat for some domestic manufacturers.

This came a year after he ruled that Trump’s October 2020 proclamation to revoke a tariff exemption for double-sided or bifacial solar panels did not violate an earlier court order.

Trump’s proclamation was a “manifestly misinterpretation” of a law that allows liberalization rather than trade restriction measures, and “constituted action outside the delegated authority of the President,” Katzmann wrote on Tuesday.

Shares of First Solar Inc (FSLR.O), a large U.S. maker of solar panels, fell after the decision and lost 7.1% by late afternoon.

The Biden administration had defended Trump, saying he acted legally to close a “loophole” that he said was undermining tariff protections against an “explosive” increase in imports.

The US Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bifacial technology is a small but growing part of the solar panel market, costing more but capable of producing more power than traditional panels.

Trump had said that extending the exemption would likely reduce the effectiveness of tariffs intended to protect the domestic solar industry from growing imports.

But a trade group, the Solar Energy Industries Association, has claimed that higher tariffs could wipe out a few billion dollars in domestic investment a year.

The group and some solar farms continued the proclamation last December, saying Trump acted without following due procedures.

Abigail Ross Hopper, the group’s president, in a statement called Trump’s proclamation an “illegal attempt to toughen” the tariffs and Katzmann’s conclusions as “clearly the right conclusion.”

The United States imposed four years of tariffs on imports of solar panels in 2018, starting at 30% and declining to 15% in the last year. Trump’s proclamation raised the latter rate to 18%.

The case is Solar Energy Industries Association et al v US et al, US Court of International Trade, No. 20-03941.

