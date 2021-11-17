White House reaffirms Xi Jinping is not Biden’s old friend

The White House insisted on Tuesday that President Biden is not an “old friend” of Chinese President Xi Jinping, although Xi said so at a virtual summit on Monday in what is considered a dig opening to undermine Biden.

Biden has in the past denied being a friend of the Communist leader, although he has often warmly recounted their interactions during his vice presidency.

A Bloomberg News reporter asked White House spokesman Andrew Bates in a meeting with Air Force One if “President Xi is somehow trying to undermine the United States. With his use of the term.

“I will not speak for President Xi,” Bates said. “But as you just mentioned, the president himself has told you explicitly that he has a long-standing relationship with President Xi, they spent a lot of time together, they are able to have frank discussions and to be direct with each other, which helps them to be productive, but he doesn’t consider President Xi to be an old friend.

Xi opened the virtual summit on Monday, telling Biden in brief public remarks: “I am very happy to see my old friend.”

Biden became irritable in June when Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy suggested the two talk about old friend to old friend to shed light on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let’s get it straight, Biden said at the time. We know each other well. Weren’t old friends. It’s just pure business.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping toast at a state luncheon in 2015. Paul J. Richards / AFP via Getty Images

Hours before Biden and Xi spoke on Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said when reminded of the June exchange that Biden is still not considering [Xi] an old friend, so it stays consistent.

Biden and Xi’s virtual summit lasted about 3.5 hours and covered more than a dozen major topics, the White House said. But the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 762,000 Americans were apparently not on the list.

A White House statement said the men discussed trade, human rights, Afghanistan, Iran, North Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang, a free and open Indo-Pacific, health security, the climate crisis and the global energy supply.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden does not regard President Xi Jinping as an old friend “stay consistent. Shutterstock

The reading did not mention the coronavirus, nor did a subsequent White House late-night background appeal for reporters.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told a Brookings Institution event Tuesday morning that Biden and Xi also discussed South China Sea territorial disputes and “counter-drug” issues. “. China is a major manufacturer of illicit fentanyl, responsible for the increase in drug overdose deaths in the United States.

Asked about the “next steps” in the US-China relationship, Sullivan noted questions about the origins of COVID-19. U.S. spy agencies in August ruled it plausible that the virus had leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, but China refused to cooperate with an independent international investigation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and then Vice President Joe Biden have fun at a meeting in 2012. Damian Dovarganes / AP

“When it comes to COVID-19, there are still some very real questions about transparency and the issues associated with the origins of COVID-19. But we also need to defeat this pandemic in the coming months and that will require the United States, China, and the rest of the international community to all work together to try to vaccinate the world. [but] not by extortion, ”Sullivan said.

But Sullivan did not say whether Biden raised the issue at the virtual summit. Psaki recently declined to say if Biden mentioned it during a 90-minute phone call with Xi in September.

Biden called the summit despite reports his son Hunter Biden still owns a 10% stake in a Chinese investment firm controlled by state-owned entities. The company, BHR Partners, was formed 12 days after Hunter Biden joined his father aboard Air Force Two for a 2013 trip to Beijing.