Politics
White House reaffirms Xi Jinping is not Biden’s old friend
The White House insisted on Tuesday that President Biden is not an “old friend” of Chinese President Xi Jinping, although Xi said so at a virtual summit on Monday in what is considered a dig opening to undermine Biden.
Biden has in the past denied being a friend of the Communist leader, although he has often warmly recounted their interactions during his vice presidency.
A Bloomberg News reporter asked White House spokesman Andrew Bates in a meeting with Air Force One if “President Xi is somehow trying to undermine the United States. With his use of the term.
“I will not speak for President Xi,” Bates said. “But as you just mentioned, the president himself has told you explicitly that he has a long-standing relationship with President Xi, they spent a lot of time together, they are able to have frank discussions and to be direct with each other, which helps them to be productive, but he doesn’t consider President Xi to be an old friend.
Xi opened the virtual summit on Monday, telling Biden in brief public remarks: “I am very happy to see my old friend.”
Biden became irritable in June when Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy suggested the two talk about old friend to old friend to shed light on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Let’s get it straight, Biden said at the time. We know each other well. Weren’t old friends. It’s just pure business.
Hours before Biden and Xi spoke on Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said when reminded of the June exchange that Biden is still not considering [Xi] an old friend, so it stays consistent.
Biden and Xi’s virtual summit lasted about 3.5 hours and covered more than a dozen major topics, the White House said. But the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 762,000 Americans were apparently not on the list.
A White House statement said the men discussed trade, human rights, Afghanistan, Iran, North Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang, a free and open Indo-Pacific, health security, the climate crisis and the global energy supply.
The reading did not mention the coronavirus, nor did a subsequent White House late-night background appeal for reporters.
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told a Brookings Institution event Tuesday morning that Biden and Xi also discussed South China Sea territorial disputes and “counter-drug” issues. “. China is a major manufacturer of illicit fentanyl, responsible for the increase in drug overdose deaths in the United States.
Asked about the “next steps” in the US-China relationship, Sullivan noted questions about the origins of COVID-19. U.S. spy agencies in August ruled it plausible that the virus had leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, but China refused to cooperate with an independent international investigation.
“When it comes to COVID-19, there are still some very real questions about transparency and the issues associated with the origins of COVID-19. But we also need to defeat this pandemic in the coming months and that will require the United States, China, and the rest of the international community to all work together to try to vaccinate the world. [but] not by extortion, ”Sullivan said.
But Sullivan did not say whether Biden raised the issue at the virtual summit. Psaki recently declined to say if Biden mentioned it during a 90-minute phone call with Xi in September.
Biden called the summit despite reports his son Hunter Biden still owns a 10% stake in a Chinese investment firm controlled by state-owned entities. The company, BHR Partners, was formed 12 days after Hunter Biden joined his father aboard Air Force Two for a 2013 trip to Beijing.
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/16/white-house-re-affirms-xi-jinping-not-bidens-old-friend/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]