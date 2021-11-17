U.S. allies are behind much of the world’s democratic decline, data shows

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the United Nations General Assembly on September 24, 2019 (Dave Sanders / The New York Times)

The United States and its allies have accounted for a significantly disproportionate share of the global democratic setback over the past decade, according to a new analysis.

The allies of the United States remain, on average, more democratic than the rest of the world. But almost all of them have suffered some democratic erosion since 2010, which means that fundamentals like fair elections or judicial independence have weakened, and at rates far exceeding average declines seen in other countries.

With few exceptions, the countries aligned with the United States experienced almost no democratic growth during this period, even as many beyond Washington’s orbit.

The findings are reflected in data recorded by V-Dem, a Swedish-based nonprofit that tracks countries’ level of democracy through a multitude of indicators, and analyzed by The New York Times.

The revelations shed light on the difficulties of democracies, a defining trend of the current era. They suggest that much of the world’s setback is not forced on democracies by foreign powers, but rather is a rot that is mounting within the world’s most powerful network of mostly democratic alliances.

In many cases, democracies like France or Slovenia have seen their institutions deteriorate, if only slightly, amid policies of reaction and mistrust. In others, dictatorships like Bahrain have restricted already modest freedoms. But, often, the trend has been motivated by a move towards illiberal democracy.

In this form of government, elected leaders behave more like strongmen and political institutions are eroded, but personal rights remain for the most part (except, often, for minorities).

The allies of the United States have often led this trend. Turkey, Hungary, Israel and the Philippines are examples. A number of more established democracies have also taken half steps in their direction, including the United States, where voting rights, politicization of the courts and other factors are seen as a cause for concern by many. democracy specialists.

The results also undermine American assumptions, widely held in both sides, that American might is an innate democratizing force in the world.

Washington has long presented itself as a world champion of democracy. Reality has always been more complicated. But enough of its allies have turned to this system to make it seem like American influence brings American freedoms. These trends suggest that this may not be true if it ever was.

It would be too easy to say that all of this can be explained by Trump, warned Seva Gunitsky, a University of Toronto political scientist who studies how great powers influence democracies. The data indicates that the trend accelerated during Donald Trump’s presidency, but that it preceded it.

Rather, the researchers argue that this change is likely driven by longer-term forces. Decline of faith in the United States as a model to aspire to. Declining faith in democracy itself, whose image has been tarnished by a series of 21st century shocks. Decades of US policy prioritizing short-term issues like counterterrorism. And a growing enthusiasm for illiberal politics.

With the US-aligned world now a leader in the decline of a system it was once committed to promoting, Gunitsky said, the international consensus for democratization has shifted.

A global crisis

Since the end of the Cold War, countries aligned with the United States have moved slowly to democracy, but, until the 2010s, most avoided turning back.

In the 1990s, for example, 19 allies became more democratic, including Turkey and South Korea. Only six, like Jordan, have become more autocratic, but all on a very small scale.

This is according to the V-Dems Liberal Democracy Index, which takes into account dozens of measures in a score of 0 to 1. Its methodology is transparent and considered very rigorous. South Korea, for example, fell from 0.517 to 0.768 during this decade, as part of a transition to full civilian rule. Most of the changes are smaller, reflecting, for example, a gradual advance in press freedom or a slight decline in judicial independence.

During the 1990s, the United States and its allies accounted for 9% of the overall increases in democracy scores around the world, according to the numbers. In other words, they were responsible for 9% of the world’s democratic growth. It’s better than it looks: many were already very Democrats.

Also this decade, the allied countries accounted for only 5% of global declines, they have declined very little.

These numbers got a little worse in the 2000s. Then, in the 2010s, they got disastrous. The United States and its allies accounted for only 5% of the global increases in democracy. But 36% of all setbacks occurred in countries aligned with the United States.

On average, allied countries have seen the quality of their democracies drop by nearly double the rate of non-allies, according to figures from V-Dems.

The analysis defines ally as a country with which the United States has a formal or implicit mutual defense commitment, numbering 41. Although ally can be defined in many different ways, all produce largely similar results.

This change comes amid a period of turmoil for democracy, which is shrinking around the world.

The data contradicts Washington’s assumptions that this trend is being driven by Russia and China, whose neighbors and partners have seen little change in their scores, or by Trump, who took office when the change was well underway.

On the contrary, regression is endemic in emerging and even established democracies, said Staffan I. Lindberg, a political scientist at Gothenburg University who helps oversee V-Dem. And these countries tend to be aligned with the United States.

That doesn’t mean Washington is exactly behind their pullback, Lindberg said. But that’s not unimportant either.

American influence, for better or for worse

Despite decades of Cold War messages calling American alliances a force for democratization, that has never really been true, said Thomas Carothers, who studies democracy promotion at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

While Washington encouraged democracy in Western Europe as an ideological counterweight to the Soviet Union, it suppressed its spread to much of the rest of the world.

He supported or installed dictators, encouraged the violent repression of left elements and sponsored anti-democratic armed groups. Often this was carried out in allied countries in cooperation with the local government. The Soviets did the same.

As a result, when the Cold War ended in 1989 and interference from the great powers receded, societies became freer to democratize, and in large numbers they did.

A lot of people came of age during those years and thought it was normal, Carothers said, confusing the wave of the 1990s both as the natural state of things and, because the United States was the world hegemony, the Americas.

But then the war on terror erupted in 2001, he said, and Washington again pushed for submissive autocrats and brakes on democratization, this time in societies where Islam is predominant.

The result has been decades of weakening the foundations of democracy in allied countries. At the same time, the pressure led by the United States for democracy began to fade.

Democratic hegemony is good for democratization, but not through the mechanisms people usually think of, such as democracy promotion, said Gunitsky, an expert on great power politics.

Rather than alliances or presidents demanding dictators liberalize, none of which has a long track record, he said, the influence of the United States, where it is strongest, is an indirect influence. , as an example to emulate.

His research found that the United States drives democratization when the leaders of other countries, citizens, or both view American-style governance as promising benefits like prosperity or freedom. Some may see its adoption, even superficially, as a way to gain the support of the United States.

But once positive impressions of American democracy quickly waned.

Very few respondents believe that American democracy is a good example for other countries to follow, according to a recent study by the Pew Research Center. On average, only 17% of people in the countries surveyed felt that American democracy was worth emulating, while 23% said it had never set a good example.

American prosperity might not look so appealing anymore either, due to growing issues, such as inequality, as well as the rise of China as an alternative economic model.

And awareness of America’s domestic issues, mass shootings, polarization, racial injustice have greatly affected perceptions.

It may be more precise to consider what is happening now as the rise of illiberal democracy as an alternative model. This system seems to be increasingly popular. A more complete democracy, with its protections for minorities and its dependence on established institutions, becomes less and less so.

But even people who want an illiberal democracy for their country tend to find it unappealing in others, thanks to its nationalist tendencies. As impressions of American democracy as a global model deteriorate, democracy itself also deteriorates.

Much of the attractiveness of democracy in the world has to do with the attraction of the United States as a type of regime, Gunitsky said. When one of these things declines, the other declines.

