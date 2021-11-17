Nazanin’s husband reveals Boris Johnson has passed his hunger strike





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of personally renouncing a hunger strike in favor of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, as his government said on Tuesday his predicament would not release $ 400 million (537 million) that the UK owes Iran. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has pledged that while the government will strive to free political prisoners such as Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, it will not allow the regime to use imprisoned British citizens for diplomatic purposes. During a busy debate at Westminster Hall in Parliament, some MPs reacted with shock when it was revealed Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffes’ husband Richard saw Boris Johnson walk past him while on strike of hunger outside Whitehall. The UK Prime Minister accused of making matters worse in 2017 when he said Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was in Iraq simply teaching people journalism – has only met the family once, have heard from deputies. The Prime Minister did not visit me on hunger strike, although he passed me one day without coming, Mr Ratcliffe said, in a letter read by his MP Tulip Sadiq after his 21-day protest . But the British government seems to intend not to pay the money to Tehran, although America and Germany do so to free imprisoned citizens. Following a torrent of multi-party pressure for the government to do more to secure his release, Mr Cleverly insisted he would not confuse the two issues. Richard Ratcliffe said he was ignored by Boris Johnson during his 21 days in front of the British Foreign Office to protest his wife’s release. PENNSYLVANIA. The UK government recognizes that we have a duty to legally repay this debt and we continue to explore all legal options to resolve this 40 year old case, he said with reference to the pre-Iranian governments’ agreement. revolutionary for 1,500 Chieftain tanks. I want it to be absolutely clear that we do not accept dual British nationality being used as a diplomatic lever. He insisted that the government would put pressure on Iran and not give in until it was released completely and permanently. Mr Cleverly said he is also seeking international cooperation to prevent states from arbitrarily detaining foreign nationals for commercial purposes. This view was echoed by former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who said that no country should make its citizens a pawn in a diplomatic game, and that there must be an international agreement to put an end to the vile practice of hostage diplomacy which must be sent back to the 19th century where it belongs. Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has a seven-year-old daughter, has been detained in Iran since 2016. She is currently under house arrest after being released from prison, but is awaiting the start of a second prison term. Ms Siddiq said the 400 million debt and the release of her constituents were linked. What frustrates me so much is that every time I speak to the government it seems to hide his head in the sand and deny the fact that there is a connection, the Labor MP said. Updated: November 16, 2021, 7:03 PM

