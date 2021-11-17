Trump: Letting Congress investigate Jan.6 violates sanctity of office I fucked daily for four years





One of the saddest things about Donald Trump’s continued attempt to block Congress from obtaining documents detailing exactly what he was doing before, during, and after the Jan.6 Capitol attack is his insistence continues on the fact that he is able to exercise executive privilege over information. , given that he is no longer the chief executive of the United States at all, a fact that various officials have tried to get through his extremely thick head to no avail. One of the funniest? Let him pretend that his fight to prevent the publication of the files is entirely altruistic, and that he is waging it not for himself but to protect future presidents.

In court on Tuesday, lawyers for the ex-president argued that allowing the special House committee investigating the insurgency to know exactly what Trump did and who he spoke to during the dismissal of the Capitol will train Congress to prosecute presidents from now on. In these hyperpartisan times, Congress will increasingly and inevitably use this new weapon to perpetually harass its political rival, Trump attorneys Jesse Binnall and Justin Clark wrote in a brief filed with the State Court of Appeals. United for the District of Columbia circuit. Lawyers claimed that now Congress would find excuses, like the January attack on democracy, to dig through White House documents. Every Congress will highlight something unprecedented about this president to justify a request for his presidential records, they wrote.

This, of course, is a hilarious position to take for several reasons, one of which is that Trump has never acted entirely out of self-interest in his 75 years on Earth, and is unlikely to start now. Another is the idea that Congress is simply acting on partisan motives here, rather than trying to investigate one of the worst events in American history. And then there’s the idea that Trump cares so much about the sanctity of the president’s office. Yes, Trump, the man who chatted daily for President from 2017 to 2021, this guy is looking for future office holders and desperately wants to make sure no one has any ideas about the abuse of their power. It’s a really credible argument that doesn’t go against everything we know about him.

Unfortunately for Mother Teresa:

Biden has repeatedly sided with the House [and against Trump] on all requested records, except a small number, which are reviewed in batches. Earlier this month, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected Trump’s injunction request, saying he was unlikely to win in the case. Chutkan said Bidens’ decision not to support Trump’s claim for executive privilege seriously undermined her. Presidents are not kings and the claimant is not president, Chutkan wrote in his ruling.

Trump’s lawyers have not addressed this aspect of the Chutkans decision. Instead, Trump asks the appeals court to examine the political motives of lawmakers and the White House and to presume that rival political parties are likely to seek to punish political opponents above other potential prerogatives.

Chutkan’s decision would allow Congress, the most political branch, unrestricted access to presidential records whenever the same party controls the executive and legislative branches, they argued. This would undoubtedly void the privilege of the executive.

