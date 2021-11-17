Jokowi Hopes Serang – Rangkasbitung Toll Road Can Boost Banten Economy





President Joko Widodo today inaugurated Section 1 of the Serang-Panimbang Toll Road, Serang-Rangkasbitung Section. In his speech, Jokowi hoped that the toll highway could benefit Banten’s economy, especially Lebak and Pandeglang. Ease of connectivity is an important factor in fostering the regional economy. The former mayor of Solo also hopes that with the toll highway, the price of goods will be cheaper because they can be properly distributed. “It will be an economic lever for Banten province, especially around toll roads,” Jokowi said on the Serang-Panimbang toll road, Banten, Tuesday (11/16). Then the toll road will also improve the logistics network for agriculture, plantations and others. Indeed, these products can be distributed more easily to consumers. Then the toll road will also create jobs and build civilization. “Infrastructure will be our base to compete with other countries,” he said. Meanwhile, the construction of the toll road will continue in Section 2 of Rangkasbitung-Cileles for 24 kilometers (km) and Cileles-Panimbang for 33 km. The toll highway section is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Banten Governor Wahidin Halim said the toll road could benefit the community. “There may be interactions between the people of Lebak, Jakarta and Serang,” he said. Citing the website of the Banten Regional Development Planning Agency (Bappeda), the Serang-Panimbang toll road passes through Serang Town, Serang Regency, Lebak Regency and Pandeglang Regency. The construction of the toll road is divided into three sections, namely section 1: Serang-Rangkasbitung (26.5 km), section 2: Rangkasbitung-Cileles (24.1 km) and section 3: Cileles-Panimbang (33 km). In section 1 there is a Walantaka junction and three toll exits / Simpang Susun (SS) namely SS Cikeusal, SS. Tunjung Teja and SS Rangkas Bitung. In section 2 there are 2 SS, namely SS Cikulur and SS Cileles. In section 3 there are 2 SS, namely SS Bojong and SS Panimbang. This 83.6 km long toll road is also one of the national strategic projects based on the Presidential Regulation of the Republic of Indonesia No.56 of 2018 regarding the Second Amendment to Presidential Regulation No.3 of 2016.

