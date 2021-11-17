PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the Purvanchal highway; SP critic for ignoring development

In a poll, the BJP, in power in Uttar Pradesh, leaves no opportunity to target its opponents. Tuesday, while dedicating the country’s longest Purvanchal highway, criticized opposition parties, especially the Samajwadi party, for ignoring development and promoting only the family. He called the SP leader a failed leader and asked people to ensure defeat later. In his hour-long address, the Prime Minister listed the benefits of dual-engine governments at state and central level. He said the fate of UP is changing rapidly and will continue to do so in the near future.

Addressing a public meeting in Kurebhar, Sultanpur on the 341-kilometer-long Purvanchal highway, Modi said those promoting their own families have done nothing for UP’s development. He said that the previous SP government was a failure and now they cannot digest the success of CM Yogi.

Denigrating the previous SP government, Prime Minister Modi said he had never cooperated with UP’s development. He said that during the SP regime, whenever he visited UP, the then CM would disappear after giving a formal welcome. It could have been because he had nothing to say about the development of the state. He said people could never forget the frequent power cuts in previous regimes and the state of law and order medical facilities were pathetic. There were road blockages in UP earlier, but now these people are in jail. The Yogi government put an end to such incidents and now new roads are being built everywhere.

Prime Minister Modi said the UP has seen a series of such governments, which have sold dreams of industrialization without developing roads. For this reason, the existing factories were closed due to the lack of basic amenities such as roads and electricity. He said it was unfortunate that those who believe in familialism ruled UP and the center for a long time. Indirectly referring to the SP government and the development work carried out by it in Saifai, Akhilesh Yadav’s hometown, Prime Minister Modi said that for them development meant only their own village. For the BJP, the whole state is like a family and it has developed both in the west and in the east alike. Modi said the people will ensure the defeat of those who have taken a partisan approach to development. The people of UP did it in the 2017 legislative elections and it will happen again.

Congratulating the Yogi government on building the Purvanchal highway in record time, Prime Minister Modi said he laid his foundation three years ago and never thought of landing with planes on it in such a short period of time. Commenting on the fighter jet landing facility on the Purvanchal highway, Modi said the security of the country is just as important to the country.

The prime minister said the Purvanchal highway will provide benefits to a large number of workers and entrepreneurs. Thousands of workers found employment during its construction and upon completion too many of them would find jobs in upcoming industries in this region. He said that on both sides of the highway cold stores, warehouses, food grains, pharmaceuticals, textiles, looms and petrochemical industries will emerge, thus giving a boost to the development of the region. .

SP Ply Cycle leaders on the highway

Claiming the Purvanchal Highway as their own concept, the leaders of the Samajwadi party protested in a unique way. SP leaders and workers cycled to various places on the highway and rained flower petals on the road. SP leaders claimed that construction of the Purvanchal highway started under the previous government regime and that the BJP takes credit for it. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that in December 2016 he laid the foundation for this highway and the then government allocated a budget to it. The SP government had built the state-of-the-art Agra highway in just 22 months, where fighter jets first landed. However, the BJP government took 54 months to build the Purvanchal highway and that too is incomplete and not up to par.

Posted on: Tuesday November 16, 2021 8:09 PM IST