Why Michigan Vaccine Initiative Turned to Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis | national





LANSING, Michigan. A campaign funded by Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s health department to convince unvaccinated Michiganians to change their minds promoted statements by Donald Trump and other Republican politicians, according to an internal report released Monday.

The Michigan Small Business Association, which was chosen to lead the $ 6 million effort, developed the strategy after obtaining survey data showing unvaccinated residents trusted the former president more than to public health officials and epidemiologists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the report.

“Research has shown that while there are several non-political reasons for reluctance to take the vaccine, it has also shown former President Trump to be a trusted source of information for a subset. of our target audience, ”the Michigan Small Business Association report said. “The initial inception was the Trump / Tory post launched on social media before developing more personalized content with local voices. “

Last week, The Detroit News revealed the arrangement between the state health department and the Michigan Small Business Association to encourage more rural and conservative residents to get vaccinated.

With 60% of its total population with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Michigan currently ranks 34th of 50 states for vaccine coverage, according to CDC data.

Public polls have revealed hesitation and opposition to the vaccine among GOP voters. An investigation commissioned by the Detroit Regional Chamber in late August and early September found that about 70% of people unwilling to receive the vaccine in Michigan were identified as Republican.

The Small Business Association worked as a subcontractor through Brogan & Partners, a Ferndale-based advertising company that has an existing agreement with the state Department of Health and Human Services to promote vaccinations. The state’s health department has “tasked” the association with reaching out to conservative and rural residents, according to the report.

The association’s president is former Republican Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley, one of eight co-chairs of the Whitmer’s Protect Michigan Commission, a panel that advises efforts to educate the public about the vaccine.

From late July through September, the business advocacy organization ran TV commercials, sponsored digital ads, funded billboards, and sent letters to try to get more Republicans to get vaccinated.

On Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services released an 83-page Small Business Association report on the campaign. The document showed the association was using images and statements from prominent Republicans, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton.

“And it makes perfect sense that many Americans get vaccinated,” Fox News host Sean Hannity said in one of the posts. “I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccination.”

A Trump-focused article said the former president “led America’s vaccination effort.”

“We have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that as well. But it’s a great vaccine. It’s a safe vaccine and it’s something that works,” Trump said in the mailer.

The mails were “sent to an approved list of conservative rural voters (among the populations most reluctant to immunize)” and were “designed to resemble mail that a GOP primary voter would receive, giving legitimacy to the piece, “the new Small Business Association report said.

The report included what appeared to be unscientific survey data from the TargetPoint company. The company surveyed residents of Michigan’s “target” counties in July. Of the unvaccinated participants, 45% said they trusted Trump to provide “good information and look out for the best interests of our communities.”

Only family physicians (56%) and pharmacists (46%) had higher confidence scores among the unvaccinated, according to the survey. According to the survey, public health officials (29%), national health experts (26%), local newscasters (17%) and local religious leaders (31%) rank much lower among the unvaccinated.

The Michigan Small Business Association also sponsored a survey at the end of the initiative. In a summary of the findings, the organization said: “Conservative political messages appear to have lost ground as some politicians have backed down and others have fallen silent, contrasting with an earlier push by conservative voices for summer vaccinations. . “

Pressure from President Joe Biden to demand that workers get vaccinated has not helped, according to the association. Biden first announced the policy in September. It covers companies with 100 or more employees. Under it, companies must implement and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, unless they adopt a policy requiring employees to choose to be vaccinated or be tested. Regular COVID-19 and wear a mask, according to the US Department of Labor.

Among unvaccinated respondents, 5% said they were more likely to receive the vaccine based on immunization mandates, and 50% said they were less likely, according to the Small Business Association report.

(c) 2021 News from Detroit

Visit The Detroit News at www.detnews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bakersfield.com/ap/national/why-michigan-vaccine-initiative-turned-to-donald-trump-ron-desantis/article_28e7f4ef-1e7b-5464-8960-50341d764b42.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos