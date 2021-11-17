Takeaways from the Biden-Xi meeting

US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a virtual meeting on Monday. Here are some of the main takeaways from their speech.

Competitors who communicate

Biden and Xi have both spoken publicly about the need for their governments to be open and honest with each other.

Biden said the two leaders have a responsibility to ensure that competition between our countries does not escalate into conflict, whether intentional or not. Just a simple and straightforward competition.

Xi said the two countries should respect each other, coexist in peace and pursue win-win cooperation.





Areas of cooperation

With the United States and China occupying key seats on the UN Security Council and their status as the world’s two largest economies, Biden and Xi noted that there are important areas of mutual interest.

It seems to me that we need to establish common sense safeguards, be clear and honest where we disagree, and work together where our interests intersect, especially on vital global issues like climate change. , Biden said.

Xi said that a stable relationship is necessary to advance the respective development of our two countries and to safeguard a peaceful and stable international environment, including finding effective responses to global challenges such as climate change, to which you referred. , and the COVID pandemic.

Range of topics

The White House said the meeting included a discussion of Chinese human rights practices in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. The leaders also discussed freedom of navigation for ships and, according to the White House, the need to protect American workers and businesses from unfair trade and economic practices by China.

The statement also says that when it comes to Taiwan, Biden stressed that the United States remains committed to the one-China policy. He also said the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.