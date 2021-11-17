Jokowi inaugurates TNI Commander, KSAD, Head of BNPB, to Ambassador





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will inaugurate Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa as TNI Commander at State Palace, Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta, Wednesday (17 / 11/2021) This is what President Jokowi said when he answered journalists’ questions after the inauguration of Section I of the Serang-Panimbang toll road from the Serang-Rangkasbitung section to the Rangkasbitung toll station, regency. from Lebak, Banten. “Insha Allah, the investiture of the Commander-in-Chief (TNI) will take place tomorrow, Wednesday,” Jokowi said yesterday. In addition to the TNI commander, Jokowi will also inaugurate the army chief of staff, the head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) and 12 ambassadors (ambassador). This was explained by the head of the presidential secretariat (Kasetpres) Heru Budi Hartono. “The president will also inaugurate the army chief of staff, the head of the BNPB and 12 ambassadors of the Republic of Indonesia to friendly countries. The inauguration will take place on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. WIB at the State Palace, ”says Héru. Kasetpres explained that the post of KSAD would be held by the Commander of the Army’s Strategic Command (Pangkostrad), Lieutenant-General TNI Dudung Abdurachman. As for the head of the BNPB, Jokowi will inaugurate Major General TNI Suharyanto, who currently serves as the commander of Kodam V / Brawijaya. The 12 candidates for the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Full Authority (LBBP) of the Republic of Indonesia who will be nominated are: 1. Candidate Ambassador of the LBBP RI in Italy, Mr. Prakosa;

2. Candidate Ambassador of the LBBP RI in Portugal, Rudy Alfonso;

3. Candidate Ambassador of LBBP RI in Ukraine, Ghafur Akbar Dharmapoutra;

4. LBBP RI Ambassador candidate in Poland, Anita Luhulima;

5. LBBP RI Ambassador Candidate in Croatia, Suwartini Wirta;

6. LBBP RI Ambassador Candidate in India, Ina Krisnamurti;

7. Candidate Ambassador of the LBBP RI in Canada, Daniel Tumpal Simanjuntak;

8. Candidate Ambassador of the LBBP RI in Tunisia, Zuhairi Misrawi;

9. Candidate for the LBBP RI Embassy in Austria, Damos Agusman;

10. LBBP RI Ambassador Candidate in Bangladesh, Heru Subolo;

11. LBBP RI Ambassador Candidate in South Korea, Gandi Sulistiyanto; and

12. LBBP RI Ambassador Candidate in Tanzania, Triyogo Jatmiko. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20211117073333-4-292085/jokowi-lantik-panglima-tni-ksad-kepala-bnpb-hingga-dubes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos