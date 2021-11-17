Why Boris Johnson Didn’t Introduce Additional Covid Rules & His Winter Options Explained

The Prime Minister said yesterday that a new Christmas lockdown cannot be ruled out as a new wave of Covid sweeps through Europe.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Boris Johnson said he couldn’t see anything in the data suggesting the government should impose Plan B measures on England over the winter, but that ‘he couldn’t rule anything out.

He warned of storm clouds gathering over parts of the continent, adding: A new wave of coronavirus is regularly sweeping through central Europe and now affecting our closest neighbors in Western Europe on our shores, but history shows we cannot afford to be complacent.

A new wave of coronavirus cases across the continent has left the specter of new blockages hanging over Europe. Last week, Europe reported nearly 2 million cases of Covid, the most in a single week in this region since the start of the pandemic, according to the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Austria and Germany both introduced sweeping restrictions on the unvaccinated earlier this week, while the Netherlands is grappling with a three-week lockdown.

Here’s everything you need to know about the government’s Plan B for England:

What would be the measures of Plan B?

England is currently under Plan A, which puts almost all of the weight of the Covid recovery on the vaccine. Under current rules, there is no requirement for social distancing or wearing masks.

However, as part of the government’s winter plan B, which was first revealed by the Prime Minister in September, masks would once again become mandatory in indoor public spaces in England.

Mandatory vaccine passports for large venues such as nightclubs would also be introduced, as they have been in Wales and Scotland.

The government website says people would be required to show their NHS Covid Status Certificate in all nightclubs, indoor environments with 500 or more people, crowded outdoor environments with 4,000 or more attendees, and all settings with 10,000 or more participants, such as large sports and music stadiums.

The government is also reportedly considering asking people to work from home if they can under Plan B, with ministers noting that similar instructions played a very important role in preventing sustained epidemic growth earlier this year. .

< class=""> Read more Will there be a Christmas lockdown? What Boris Johnson said about Covid’s winter restrictions

Why is plan B not being introduced?

The recent increase in Covid cases across Europe has been largely triggered by reluctance to vaccinate, slowing vaccination rates and the cancellation of infection control measures such as face mask warrants.

More than two-thirds of people across the UK are fully vaccinated, including nearly 69% of people in England, according to Our World in Data.

The figures are roughly the same as in Austria and Germany, and lower than the Netherlands’ vaccination rate of 72%, where new lockdown measures have been introduced.

Mr Johnson insisted that improving overall vaccination rates across the country and encouraging the use of the booster vaccine is the best line of defense against an upsurge in infections this winter.

Sadly what you have right now is a situation where the decline of the original two jabs is starting to see too many elderly people hospitalized, he said during a hospital visit in Hexham early on. of the month.

The main thing you want to do is reduce the A&E lean pressure on the beds by encouraging people, especially those over 50, to come forward and get your push.

The litmus test of whether more measures are on the horizon is whether hospitals are starting to be overwhelmed.

The government website says: If the data suggests the NHS is likely to be under unsustainable pressure, the government has prepared a Plan B for England. The government hopes it doesn’t have to implement Plan B, but given the uncertainty, it is now spelling out the details so the public and businesses will know what to expect if further action is needed.

Health leaders from across the NHS met in October to urge Mr Johnson to introduce Plan B measures, warning the NHS is seeing a worrying increase in coronavirus cases in its hospitals and in the community at a time when he is preparing for a busy winter period.

Ministers are said to be reluctant to introduce Plan B measures unless absolutely necessary, fearing that further restrictions would have a huge cost to the economy.

Leaked Treasury documents suggested in October that a return to work from home, a key tenet of the government’s Plan B for the winter, would cause up to $ 18 billion in damage to the UK economy over five months.

How does the current data compare to other locks?

The first nationwide lockdown was announced by Mr Johnson on March 16, 2020. It is difficult to compare overall levels of Covid among the population between now and then as the UK’s testing capabilities lacked not started yet.

The Prime Minister then announced a second national lockdown in England on Halloween last year, when the average number of infections each week was 22,696. This figure is well below the current seven-day average of 34,936.

However, the rollout of the vaccine in the UK had yet to begin when the first and second lockdowns were announced.

A better analysis is to compare hospitalizations and deaths in the two cases, with widespread immunization playing a major role in lowering the double digits.

About 1,274 people were admitted to hospital each day when the first nationwide lockdown took effect, while that figure rose to 1,594 when the second nationwide lockdown took effect. Both figures far exceed current hospitalizations, with 976 people admitted to hospital with Covid yesterday.

Importantly, the number of people who have died from Covid is currently much lower than it was when the first, second and third national lockdowns went into effect.

When England first entered custody on March 23 of the year, 186 people died from Covid, with the figure rising to 1,076 just two weeks later, on April 8, 2020. Meanwhile, 380 people died from Covid on the day England entered its second nationwide lockdown on November 5. Last year.

< class=""> Read more Why UK Covid Cases Could Fall Over Winter Even Without Government Plan B

On January 6, when England entered their third nationwide lockdown, the figure rose to 931.

The successful deployment of the vaccine has helped reverse the number of Covid-related deaths in recent months, with daily coronavirus deaths falling below 100 in recent days. The UK recorded 47 Covid-related deaths yesterday.

What options does the Prime Minister have?

England is unlikely to see a return to full lockdown anytime soon,

Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, said yesterday that further measures may not be needed in England if Covid rates remain at their current level. He said infections had been broadly stable for weeks, urging people not to overinterpret the small drops and small increases in the daily numbers.

Jonathan Van-Tam, the deputy chief medical officer for England, urged people to come forward for their booster doses, saying the third injections would significantly reduce concerns about hospitalizations and deaths from Covid over Christmas and for the rest of this winter for literally millions of people.

If the absorption of the first and second doses of Covid vaccines does not improve, it is possible that the Prime Minister will follow the example of other countries in Europe and introduce new restrictions for the unvaccinated.

This could include the introduction of vaccine passports for crowded indoor environments, and perhaps even a wider set of locations, although these would deviate from official Plan B guidelines.

Discussions around vaccine passports have so far met with backlash, with critics warning it would create a two-tier society between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

Other options include introducing masks to certain indoor environments, as happened in the House of Commons earlier this month following a spike in infections.

The government could also explore further no jabs, no employment options. So far, vaccines have become a mandatory condition of employment for nursing home staff, while the same measures are expected to be introduced for frontline healthcare workers in England from April.