Trump adviser appointed to US election panel





The United States Civil Rights Commission has appointed a prominent Republican lawyer to a federal election advisory committee who aided former President Donald Trump in his unsuccessful efforts to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

Cleta Mitchell has been appointed to the Advisory Board of the Federal Electoral Assistance Commission. The advisory board does not have the capacity to directly develop policy but can recommend voluntary guidelines to the EAC. The EAC certifies voting systems and advises local election offices on compliance with federal election regulations.

Mitchell was nominated by Republican nominated commission members and approved by majority vote.

Mitchell is a prominent Republican lawyer who joined Trump in a January 2 phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. During the call, Trump implored Raffensperger to find him enough voice to be declared the winner in the state of the battlefield, won by President Joe Biden. Mitchell claimed she had found possible examples of fraud in the state, but the secretary of state’s office told her her data was incorrect.

Mitchell’s involvement in the appeal sparked an uproar in the legal community which led to his departure from his longtime job at the law firm Foley & Lardner. Since then, she has taken on leading roles with conservative groups pushing for tightening election laws, leading an election initiative at the small government group FreedomWorks and serving as a member of the Conservative Partnership Institute, where she helps coordinate advocacy on electoral issues. vote.

I am honored to have been selected with bipartisan support to fill this role, Mitchell said in a text message Tuesday.

The United States Civil Rights Commission said in a statement that it appoints two of the 35 members of the advisory boards, one from among Republican commissioners, the other from among Democrats.

The commission is divided between four Democrats, three Republicans and an independent. Its members are appointed for six-year terms by the leaders and presidents of Congress. Last year, Trump appointed lawyer J. Christian Adams, chairman of a conservative legal group for which Mitchell chairs its board of directors, to the commission.

The Democratic candidate for the advisory board was unable to sit and a new one will be voted on at Friday’s meeting, according to the committee’s statement.

The Civil Rights Commission said the vote to appoint Mitchell took place on August 21. But that decision was only made public this week, when reporter Jessica Huseman posted EAC documents on Twitter showing Mitchell had officially joined the board on November 3.

Associated Press reporter Christina Cassidy in Atlanta contributed to this report.

