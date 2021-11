3.5-hour Biden ‘respectful’ virtual summit with Chinese Xi focuses on ‘strategic risk management’ like Taiwan

President Biden “welcomed the opportunity to speak frankly and frankly” with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday evening, when the two leaders held a virtual summit. The White House said the men sat for about 3.5 hours for a video call split into two sections, with a break in the middle. According to the White House reading on the summit, Mr. Biden “stressed the importance of strategic risk management” with China, and “he noted the need for common sense safeguards to ensure that competition does not escalate into conflict and to keep lines of communication open.” President Joe Biden listens during a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 15, 2021. Sarah Silbiger / UPI / Bloomberg / Getty

A senior administration official told reporters after the presidents ‘meeting that while there had been no major breakthroughs, it was a’ substantial round trip ‘which was’ respectful and direct and open “. The official said Biden explained the US concerns about “China’s practices in relation to Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, as well as human rights in general, “but noted that it was clear that the two leaders had different worldviews. Regarding China’s increasingly aggressive stance on autonomous Taiwan, Biden told Xi that the United States “strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine the peace. and stability, ”reiterating his administration’s support for the“ one China ”policy.

Taiwan rejects China’s reunification plans 01:48 But Xi fired back, according to Chinese state media, warning Biden that the United States would “play with fire” if it encouraged Taiwan to seek independence. “Some people in the United States intend to ‘use Taiwan to control China.’ This trend is very dangerous and it’s like playing with fire, and those who play with fire will get burned,” said Xi, quoted by Chinese news agency Xinhua. White House Biden reiterated America’s will commitment to help Taiwan defend itself aggression – while not recognizing the island as independent from China – following a record number of Chinese military flights in Taiwanese airspace. Neither the Beijing Winter Olympics – to which the Biden administration has yet to say whether it will send senior officials – nor broader visa issues were raised during the conversation, the official said. . Chinese officials, however, said Xi had agreed to upgrade a “fast lane” to make travel to China easier for US trade officials.

What caused the tight supply chain in the United States? 13:32 Trade was “not a dominant part of the conversation,” but Biden told Xi that China must adhere to a “phase one” deal it struck under the previous administration in Washington. China has yet to fulfill its commitment under the deal to buy an additional $ 200 billion in US goods and services. Chinese officials said Xi told Biden it was important not to politicize the issue. Administration official Biden declined to say whether the recent hypersonic missile test was discussed during the call. Following



