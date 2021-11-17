Trump was ‘beside him with fury’ after Obama roasted him in 2011: book





Christie writes that Trump was “just beside himself with fury” at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2011. Obama has celebrated Trump for his aggressive promotion of the racist “birther” conspiracy theory. “I spoke to Donald after dinner,” Christie said. “He was pissed off like I had never seen him before.” Loading Something is loading.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie writes in his new memoir that former President Donald Trump was “beside himself with fury” when then-President Barack Obama roasted him at the dinner party. White House correspondents in 2011.

Obama made a series of biting jokes about Trump and his promotion of the racist “birther” conspiracy theory at the annual dinner in Washington.

At one point, Obama joked that since his lengthy birth certificate was released, Trump could move on to other outrageous conspiracy theories. Trump, then host of “Celebrity Apprentice” on NBC, sat in the audience and glared.

“It was fascinating and excruciating at the same time,” writes Christie, who also attended the dinner, watching Obama’s roast and Trump’s reaction in her book “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists , and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden. “

“[Obama] never looked away from the man who questioned his right to be president. He showed no mercy towards Donald Trump. ”

Christie said Trump was furious after the event. Some have speculated that the evening of public humiliation helped fuel Trump’s desire to run for president four years later.

“I spoke to Donald after dinner,” Christie said. “He was pissed off like I had never seen him before. Just beside himself with fury.”

In her book, Christie criticizes Trump’s aggressive promotion of the birth conspiracy theory, which Trump pushed until September 2016, and writes that it “paved the way for successive waves of other conspiracies to come, wild fantasies, wacky claims, bizarre allegations and outright lies. ”

He added: “It has shown that personal lies, even when clearly refuted, can still cause political damage. Lies, even discredited lies, never really go away.”

But despite what Christie writes as Trump’s obvious lies, Christie gave Trump significant political momentum when he became one of the first prominent Republican politicians to endorse his 2016 presidential bid.

